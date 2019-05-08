Another Reign FC player gets the World Cup call, this time for England

Reign FC’s Jodie Taylor fights for possession in the second half. The Reign FC played the Orlando Pride in a NWSL match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, April 21, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

And now there are three Reign FC players headed to France for the 2019 World Cup.

On Wednesday, Reign forward Jodie Taylor learned that she was picked to represent England. The 33-year-old has 33 appearances for the national team, including being chosen to the 2015 World Cup. She scored a goal against Canada in the quarterfinals

“It’s feels awesome,” Taylor told Reign FC.com. “It’s been nerve-wracking waiting for that final confirmation about going. Now I’m just really focused on the World Cup. I’m really excited. I can’t wait to get with the squad now.”

Taylor will be joining teammates Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe, who are participating for the U.S. national team, in the 2019 World Cup.

England, who finished third 2015, opens up group play vs. Scotland on June 7.

“Looking from the last tournament to now, we have so much more confidence, so much more belief,” Taylor said. “We have a lot more depth as well, so I can’t wait to get out there with the squad.”

Two other Reign players — goalie Michelle Betos of Australia and defender Celia Jimenez-Delgado of Spain — could also get the call for their countries, who have yet to announce their World Cup rosters.

Reign get another draw

The Reign FC tied again, earn one point in the standings with a 0-0 draw at the Washington Spirit in Boyds, Maryland, on Saturday.

Betos earned his first shutout of the season and made four saves for the Reign, who have now three ties in their four games played and sit in seventh place (out of nine NWSL teams) at 0-1-3.

A strong performance by Spirit goalie Aubrey Bledsoe (nine saves) kept the game even. In the 85th minute Bledsoe denied Bethany Balcer’s shot deep inside the box.

Despite not getting a win, Reign coach Vlatko Andonovski was pleased to see his team rebound after their 3-0 loss to the Chicago Red Stars the week before.

“I thought we played a great game against a very good team,” Andonovski told Reign FC.com. “I was very happy with the effort and intensity. I thought that they gave everything on the field.

“I was happy with the fact that we didn’t get scored on. We didn’t allow the team to create many opportunities, especially in the run of play. The only thing I was not happy with was the final touch and the conversion of the chances we created.”

Reign FC is off this week. Their next game is May 18 against Sky Blue FC at Cheney Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m.