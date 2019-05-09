How Twitter reacted to the news of Seahawks releasing Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor

Seahawks players celebrate a touchdown catch by Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin in the second quarter. The Seattle Seahawks played the Green Bay Packers in a NFL football game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The Seattle Seahawks sent shock waves throught the NFL world after announcing that wide receiver Doug Baldwin and safety Kam Chancellor have been released after failing team physicals.

There has been an outpouring of love, support and thanks to two players who have been apart of the successful Seahawks run in the past decade.

In addition to the social media post form the team, the Seahawks also created to tribute pages to both Baldwin and Chancellor.

Doug Baldwin's last game as a Seahawk. Went out with a bang. pic.twitter.com/h1cbbNBEl6 — Ben Baldwin (@benbbaldwin) May 9, 2019

I'm not ready to comment on this at the moment. Will need time to collect my thoughts/stop sobbing. I appreciate your understanding during this difficult time for me https://t.co/IBpi0gvOs8 — Dan Lucero (@danluceroshow) May 9, 2019

Two incredible men who made a huge impact on and off the field. Thank you @KamChancellor and @DougBaldwinJr for the memories and the legacy each of you have left with the @Seahawks and this community. https://t.co/OLnLcY2Bay — Ashley Cox (@AshleyCox21) May 9, 2019

The Seahawks CenturyLink roommates chimed in on the news of Baldwin and Chancellor being released.

Legends. Thank you both for all you've done for the city. #SeattleLove — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) May 9, 2019

Eternally grateful for Kam and Doug. At a loss to say anything else. Meant so much to this franchise, this city. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) May 9, 2019

Doug Baldwin is one of my favorite Seahawks ever and probably never fully appreciated for everything he did. What a player. — Lifelong 4OT Fan (@zjwhitman) May 9, 2019

Second best Seahawks receiver of all time? Hard to argue that.

Doug Baldwin’s legacy is pretty simple for me: He is the 2nd best WR in Seahawk history behind only HOF’er Steve Largent. And both got absolutely everything possible out of their God-given talents. Baller pic.twitter.com/Vaxw7eQct5 — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) May 9, 2019

His name is in the Seahawks Ring of Honor, and there’s a chance both Baldwin and Chancellor will joining Walter Jones.

.@DougBaldwinJr thank you!



Whenever the wind takes you next, please know that you leave Seattle a better place than when you got here. #GoHawks



cc: @Seahawks — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) May 9, 2019

Former Seahawks receiver Golden Tate expressed his thanks to Baldwin on a successful career.