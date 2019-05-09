Sports
How Twitter reacted to the news of Seahawks releasing Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor
The Seattle Seahawks sent shock waves throught the NFL world after announcing that wide receiver Doug Baldwin and safety Kam Chancellor have been released after failing team physicals.
There has been an outpouring of love, support and thanks to two players who have been apart of the successful Seahawks run in the past decade.
In addition to the social media post form the team, the Seahawks also created to tribute pages to both Baldwin and Chancellor.
The Seahawks CenturyLink roommates chimed in on the news of Baldwin and Chancellor being released.
Second best Seahawks receiver of all time? Hard to argue that.
His name is in the Seahawks Ring of Honor, and there’s a chance both Baldwin and Chancellor will joining Walter Jones.
Former Seahawks receiver Golden Tate expressed his thanks to Baldwin on a successful career.
