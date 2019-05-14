Three members of Reign FC named to Australia’s World Cup roster

Germany’s Dzsenifer Marozsan, left, and Australia’s Elise Kellond-Knight vie for the ball during a group F match of the women’s Olympic football tournament between Germany and Australia in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine) AP

Three more players from the Reign FC were selected to represent their coutnry in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Lydia Williams, Steph Catley and Elise Kellond-Knight were selected to the Australian team. It is the sixth time Australia will participate in the competition. In the 2015 Women’s World Cup, they reached the quarterfinal round before losing, 1-0, to Japan.

Williams, Catley and Kellond-Knight played in 2015 with Kellond-Knight being named to the 2015 World Cup All-Star Team by FIFA. Kellond-Knight also leads the trio in international appearances with 105. Williams has 70 and Catley has 67.

In 2019 with the Reign, Kellond-Knight is the only member of the Aussie group to see playing time as she’s seen the field in three of the team’s four matches.

The three Australians join Reign FC members Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe (United States), Celia Jiménez-Delgado (Spain), Jodie Taylor (England) and Rumi Utsugi (Japan) as participants in the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Australia begins their 2019 Women’s World Cup on June 9 in Group C play against Italy.

Reign add forward

The 2019 World Cup break leaves some roster space open for Reign FC and they’ve quickly filled one of those spots. On Tuesday, the club announced the addition of forward Ifeoma Onumonu who was released by Portland Thorns FC on May 8. The signing also puts Onumonu in position to possibly see action in Reign FC’s next match vs. Sky Blue FC on Saturday.

Onumonu made eight appearances for Portland during the 2018 season.

“We’re looking forward to having Ifeoma join the team,” Reign FC head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in a press release. “I think she is a player who will help us during the World Cup and hopefully beyond.”

Before entering the NWSL, Onumonu played college soccer at Cal where she scored 33 goals in 82 games. After being drafted by the now defunct Boston Breakers, she was picked up in the dispersal draft by Portland in 2018.