Taylor’s late goal lifts Reign FC to first win of the NWSL season

Easy, it was not. But it was a victory.

Stymied in four games and hampered by injuries, the Reign FC finally earned their first victory of the season on Saturday, beating Sky Blue FC 2-1 on forward Jodie Taylor’s second-half goal before 3,036 at Cheney Stadium.

The Reign gave up the first goal 10 minutes in but dominated from there, tying it just minutes later but struggling to get the go-ahead goal. That pressure paid off in the 77th minute, however.

On a Reign corner kick, Theresa Nielsen’s service into the box set off a scramble on the goal line. Taylor was finally able to get it past Sky Blue FC goalkeeper DiDi Haracic for what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The ball was bouncing around,” Taylor said. “The ball slowed down and I just went for it. I put my foot through it and saw it hit the back of the net, it was a big relief.”

But the final minutes of the game was filled with drama — and an unfortunate injury to Reign goalkeeper Michelle Betos.

In stoppage time Betos made a save, just her second on the game, but it was also her last. She came up limping and eventually had to be helped off the field with an unspecified injury Reign coach Vlatko Andonovski termed long-term after the game.

Having already used its allotment of three substitutes, Andonovski turned to midfielder Morgan Andrews, who made her first-ever appearance in goal. The Reign were able to hold on for the final 90 seconds with 10 players to improve their record to 1-1-3.

“(Andrews) was so excited to play in goal, I think she wants to play a full 90 minutes next game,” Andonovski said. “Unfortunately for Michelle, she has an injury that will sideline her for a long period of time.”

Sky Blue FC (0-4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the early going when Reign FC’s Megan Oyster’s errant pass was intercepted by Sarah Killion. Killion crossed the ball to Raquel Rodriguez, who put the ball past Betos for her second goal in as many games.

The lead was short-lived. Minutes later, the Regin tied the game. On a corner kick, Nielsen’s service into the box bounced off of Sky Blue FC’s Julie James for an own goal.

That’s how it stood for the next 65 minutes. The Reign had multiple scoring opportunities but ill-timed passes and missed shots prevented a go-ahead score. At one point in the match, Reign FC had a decided 15-5 shot advantage.

Reign FC is back at home on May 27 vs. North Carolina Courage at Cheney Stadium. Game time is set for 4 p.m.