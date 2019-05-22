Want to know how an NBA star lives? Check out the Issaquah home that Isaiah Thomas is selling

Isaiah Thomas has a new home in Tacoma - his own basketball court In this February 2017 file video, Isaiah Thomas, former standout for Curtis High and the University of Washington, greets adoring members of the Al Davies Boys & Girls Club at the dedication of a new gym for which he contributed $80,000. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In this February 2017 file video, Isaiah Thomas, former standout for Curtis High and the University of Washington, greets adoring members of the Al Davies Boys & Girls Club at the dedication of a new gym for which he contributed $80,000.

Two-time NBA All-Star and Washington native Isaiah Thomas is going on the market... or at least his house is.

The LA Times reports that the former Washington Husky and current Denver Nuggets point guard is putting his mansion in Issaquah up for sale. About 40 miles from his hometown of Tacoma, Thomas purchased the home 2019 for $1.8 million and is listing the property for $2.495 million.

The two-story, four-bedroom property is located near Tiger Mountain. It is 6,730 square feet that includes a full-size basketball court, movie theater and an outdoor lounge with a bar and hot tub. Ashley Hayes and Jennifer Moreno of Pointe3 Real Estate are in charge of the listing.

After a brief but eventful but brief run with the Boston Celtics, Thomas has hopped around the league with stops in Cleveland, Los Angeles and now with the Nuggets. Thomas has not seen much of the floor in the last two seasons, playing in just 44 games as nagging hip injury has limited the former Univeristy of Washington and Curtis High School star.

Thomas is an unrestricted free agent.