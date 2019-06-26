Seattle’s NHL franchise still needs a few things but at least they’ve got an AHL affiliate now

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, NHL Seattle team CEO Tod Leiweke in Space Needle talking the expansion team’s start in 2021 NHL commissioner Gary Bettman flanked by NHL Seattle team CEO Tod Leiweke (right) and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly inside the Space Needle talking the expansion team’s start in 2021. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NHL commissioner Gary Bettman flanked by NHL Seattle team CEO Tod Leiweke (right) and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly inside the Space Needle talking the expansion team’s start in 2021.

The NHL’s Seattle franchise doesn’t have a team logo, colors or even and general manager but it does have a location for its AHL affiliate.

On Wednesday, The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Oak View Group announced plans to build a privately-funded arena on tribal land in downtown Palm Springs, Californaia. This arena will serve as the home for the AHL affiliate to the unnamed NHL Seattle franchise.

NHL Seattle and OVG have submitted a joint bid to bring an AHL franchise into the league, currently the AHL has 31 teams in the league. The team will operate as the Seattle’s top minor-league affiate and plans to begin play in 2021, the same season as Seattle’s NHL franchise is scheduled to start.

The Palm Springs arena will seat up to 10,000 fans and is expected to begin construction in February.