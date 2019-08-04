Sounders unable to climb out of early hole, lose 3-2 to Kansas City

Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) reacts after a missed chance by the Sounders during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) shoots and scores a goal to open the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Members of the Proud Boys and other groups attempt to march alongside the ECS during the march to the match before the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Members of the Proud Boys and other groups attempt to march alongside the ECS during the march to the match before the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
A members of the ECS flips off a member of the Proud Boys before the match.The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sounders supporters participate in the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Members of the Proud Boys and the three percenters attempt to march alongside Sounder supporters during the march to the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) blocks an attempted cross by Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City forward Gerso Fernandes (12) fouls Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City forward Erik Hurtado (19) shoots the ball around Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) for a goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) blocks a run at the goal by Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber (30) fouls Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber (30) pleads with an official but receives a yellow card after fouling Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10). The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) controls the ball in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) prepares to kick a corner during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Kim Kee-Hee (20) goes up for a header during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (12) goes up for a header against Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga (25) goes up for a header against Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (13). The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City defender Matt Besler (5) and Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas (4) block an attempt on goal by Sounders’ Justin Dhillon during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sounders’ Justin Dhillon keeps control of the ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva (75) tries to stay in from of Sporting Kansas City forward Gerso Fernandes (12) during the second half.The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sounders supporters wave a flag saying “Anti-Fascist, Always Seattle, Anti-Racist” during the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei (24) slides and clears the ball during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after a second goal during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Handwalla Bwana (70) reacts after his potential game-tying shot hits the post late in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) tries to get a shot off as he’s defended by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutierrez (21). The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) blocks a shot by Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) late in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) goes flying after his shot was blocked by Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia (29) late in the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) works against Sporting Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic (15) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi (8) runs to the wall after cutting off an attack by Seattle Sounders defender Nouhou Tolo (5) during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Members of the ECS react after the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
A member of the US Border Patrol Honor Guard holds the flag before the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
A member of the US Border Patrol Honor Guard holds the flag before the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Drew Carey stands for the National Anthem before the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City defender Seth Sinovic (15) and Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) celebrate a goal by Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Gutierrez (21) during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro (10) fights to keep possession of the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders defender Saad Abdul-Salaam (12) runs with the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris (13) heads the ball toward the goal but the shot misses. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders forward Harrison Shipp (19) reacts after he was called offsides after heading in a goal during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) works to keep control of the ball during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City forward Gianluca Busio (13) lands on Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva (75) after going for a contested header during the second half. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Ilie Sanchez (6) and Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas (4) embrace after the match. The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Seattle Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer before the match.The Seattle Sounders played Sporting Kansas City in a major league soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
