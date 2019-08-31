Sports
Clowney Comin: Social Media reacts to the shocking Seahawks trade with the Houston Texans.
The Seattle Seahawks shook up the NFL world on a college football Saturday by making a deal for Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. From Walter Jones to Russell Wilson, it is safe to say the Seahawks bringing in the three-time pro bowler is a big deal.
Social media, reacted like you’d expect having surprising news attached with your breakfast.
It’s always good to know that as a quarterback, the people you fear chasing you are now the ones on your side.
