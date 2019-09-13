Sports
UW’s Isaiah Stewart, Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie, and a rebuild at Wazzu lead college hoops preseason hype
College Football is just getting started but creeping up behind the gridiron is the hardwood with college basketball beginning their seasons on Sept. 24 with the first practices starting around the nation. With the start of college hoops looming, the nation’s magazines are starting to give their takes on teams around the nation.
Both Gonzaga and Washington are returning NCAA Tournament bound teams while Washington State will look to leave the dregs of the Pac-12 behind and flourish under first-year head coach Kyle Smith.
Here’s what Athlon Magazine and Lindy’s College Basketball preview are saying about Washington, Washington State and Gonzaga ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Athlon
All American honors
First Team
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
All Conference honors
Pac-12 Conference
First Team
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
Second Team
CJ Elleby (Washington State)
Third Team
Jaden McDaniels (Washington)
Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
West Coast Conference
First Team
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
Second Team
Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)
Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)
WCC Player of the Year
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
Athlon’s Top 100 Players
9. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
23. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
54. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)
91. Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)
96. Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)
Top Dunkers
4. Nahziah Carter (Washington)
15 Most Impactful Freshman
2. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
13. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)
Under the radar coaching hire
Kyle Smith (Washington State)
Transfers to watch
Quade Green (Kentucky to Washington)
Grad Transfers to watch
Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)
Lindy’s
All American honors
Second Team
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
All Conference honors
Pac-12 Conference
First Team
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
Second Team
CJ Elleby (Washington State)
Third Team
Jaden McDaniels (Washington)
Newcomer of the Year
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
Top Rebounder
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
Top NBA Prospect
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
West Coast Conference
First Team
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
Second Team
Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)
Third Team
Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)
Newcomer of the Year
Admon Gilder (Gonzaga)
Most Versatile
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
Top NBA Prospect
Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
Lindy’s Top 150 Players
5. Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
56. CJ Elleby (Washington State)
64. Quade Green (Washington)
67. Jaden McDaniels (Washington)
97. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)
103. Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)
111. Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga)
Lindy’s “All Cleaning Glass” Team
Isaiah Stewart (Washington)
Top Front Courts
3. Gonzaga
7. Washington
Athlon and Lindy’s Thoughts
Washington (Pac-12 Prediction: 2nd )
(Athlon Projection: NCAA Tournament Second Round)
(Lindy’s Projection: NCAA Tournament Second Round)
Although the Huskies lost four starters, two of which went to the NBA it is clear that Mike Hopkins is building something in Seattle and should be able to reach a second straight NCAA Tournament with the Washington Husky program.
Washington State
(Pac-12 Prediction: 11th)
(Athlon Projection: No Postseason)
(Lindy’s Projection: No Postseason)
CJ Elleby will be one of the few highlights for a team dealing with a tough rebuild under first-year head coach Kyle Smith. Athlon does feel that Smith does have what it takes to turn around the Washington State program based on his previous successes at Columbia and San Francisco where he won 20-plus games at both places.
Gonzaga (West Coast Conference Prediction: 1st)
(Athlon Projection: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)
(Lindy’s Projection: NCAA Tournament Regional Final)
Another year, another season where Gonzaga is atop the West Coast Conference. Although it will be a Gonzaga-led race to the title, the Bulldogs will need to fit all their talented pieces together. Replacing five players from a regional final appearance from a year ago won’t be easy but there’s enough talent with Corey Kispert, Killian Tillie, and Texas A&M transfer Admon Gilder.
