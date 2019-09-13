Tim Tebow believes Fair Pay to Play Act “changes what’s special about college football”

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 6, 2008. file photo, Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow is pressured by Miami Hurricanes Eric Moncur (94) during an NCAA football game between Florida and Miami in Gainesville, Fla. The Florida-Miami series has been one-sided of late. The Hurricanes have won seven of the last eight and 12 of 16. But the teams separated by 300 miles have provided several instant classics and plenty of hard feelings over the previous 80 years. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay, File) AP

Tim Tebow spent four seasons as the cult-hero quarterback for the University of Florida and is what you could call the model NCAA student-athlete.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take, the Heisman winner turned into an NCAA Boy Scout in defending the NCAA’s resistance to this bill.

.@TimTebow passionately expresses his thoughts on the California Senate passing a bill allowing student-athletes to have endorsements. pic.twitter.com/W5uBW7ePNm — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2019

Friday’s appearance on the show continues the discussion of the somewhat-controversial “Fair Pay to Play” bill that passed in the California senate on Monday. The bill, if signed into law would give student-athletes a chance to make money off of respected endorsements, use of likenesses, and images.

The NCAA has called this bill “harmful” and said it would” affect interstate commerce”.

The NCAA, and even Tebow’s reaction should not be shocking at all.

There is a segment of the pro-college sports crowd that wants to make sure these student athletes in all revenue and Olympic sports have the same “traditional experiences” they did. That traditional experience involves making no money and working around the clock but you get cheered by adoring fans.

In the age of multi-million dollar TV deals for college football and basketball, billions of dollars of merchandise and tickets that are sold for games and major events, the days of glorifying “amateurism” is dying.

The NCAA’s grip on tradition is slipping fast, and they know it.