200 and counting: Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws career TD pass No. 200 and 201 vs. Steelers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Welcome to the 200 club Russell Wilson.

In the third quarter of the week two showdown vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks quarterback connected with former Washington Huskies tight end Will Dissly for a 12-yard touchdown pass.

Will Dissly, AGAIN, to take the lead!



Q3: SEA 14, PIT 10 pic.twitter.com/VIz9sEewXp — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 15, 2019

That TD pass puts Russell Wilson in exclusive company with 42 other quarterback over the NFL’s 100 years. TD pass number 200 passes Pro Football Hall of Famer Phil Simms who had 199 on the list. Midway through the 4th quarter, Wilson’s TD pass to DK Metcalf tied him with former Rams and Eagles QB Roman Gabriel for 42nd on the all-time list.

The TD pass also makes Russell Wilson the fifth fastest to 200 touchdowns passing Tom Brady and joining the likes of Brett Favre and Dan Marino.