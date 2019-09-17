Sports
Mike Leach explains how a Pac-12 mascot battle would go down.
During his Monday press conference, Mike Leach discussed how he thinks a Pac-12 Mascot fight would go:
I never knew I needed to hear something like this, but here we are!
If we’re going to do this, there have to be a few ground rules:
- No weapons (sorry Arizona State and USC)
- No actual humans. Sorry Tommy Trojan, but your masked friend gets to be in this one.
- No actual animals, just the masked cartoon mascots.
- If your head falls off, you lose. Stanford with a major advantage there.
Other than that, let’s get it on!
