Mike Leach explains how a Pac-12 mascot battle would go down.

Washington State head coach Mike Leach, center, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Northern Colorado in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
During his Monday press conference, Mike Leach discussed how he thinks a Pac-12 Mascot fight would go:

I never knew I needed to hear something like this, but here we are!

If we’re going to do this, there have to be a few ground rules:

  • No weapons (sorry Arizona State and USC)
  • No actual humans. Sorry Tommy Trojan, but your masked friend gets to be in this one.
  • No actual animals, just the masked cartoon mascots.
  • If your head falls off, you lose. Stanford with a major advantage there.

Other than that, let’s get it on!

