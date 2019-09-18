Washington among many ranked teams on upset alert this coming weekend

Players celebrate an interception by Washington Huskies defensive back Myles Bryant (5) during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

We are about a week away from all teams being in the heart of conference play and over a month a way from the first College Football Playoff rankings from being released.

Like last week, we’ll be seeing a large group of ranked teams go on the road (nine in total) and now schools like Washington, Michigan, and Notre Dame are tasked with proving some doubters wrong despite their collective records.

This weekend is all about survival and here’s five games that feature tough road tests.

No. 10 Utah at USC

6 p.m. on ESPN

I think it would be a lazy narrative to call this game, “Helton’s last stand” but Friday’s game against Utah is a proving ground of sorts for USC head coach Clay Helton.

Under Helton, USC is 6-5 in games following a loss since his first full season starting in 2016. The task for Helton to hold off angry alumni, keyboard warrior and a skeptical media is to just go out there and have consistency in the things that go well. USC needs a bounce back and in the biggest way.

It’s not like they’re depleted at the skill positions, plus they have a quarterback in Kedon Slovis who can make good throws despite his inexperience. I say all of that yet, USC faces a Utah team that doesn’t tend to have self-inflicted mistakes and plays sound football. Give me a model of consistency over a team trying to seek it.

Pick: Utah 35-20

No. 11 Michigan at No. 13 Wisconsin

9 a.m. on Fox

Michigan’s 24-21 overtime victory two weeks ago might’ve served as a wake-up call to a program that entered the 2019 season with high hopes for the College Football Playoff. I would say that wake up call happens this weekend with a trip to Madison to face Wisconsin.

Since Jim Harbuagh arrived in 2015, the Michigan Wolverines are 1-4 vs. ranked opponents on the road. Wisconsin isn’t exactly the place you want to take a team on the road, especially if you’re fighting for a playoff spot. Michigan’s defense will be fine, but it is the offense with a now healthy Shea Patterson, can the Michigan offense be productive enough to win?

Pick: Wisconsin 18-16

No. 22 Washington at BYU

12:30 p.m. on ABC

If Washington had any hopes to reach the playoff, there were two early games they needed to win to give themselves a shot entering the heart of conference play. One was Cal, we all know how that went. The other one is this week at BYU. Now, no matter BYU’s record, they are always a tough out and especially at home.

If the Huskies from the season opener and last week vs. Hawaii show up, then I really like Washington’s chances. All that being season, BYU is a home and what will be a grind out game, BYU’s defense out-lasts the Huskies defense in the closing moments of the game.

Pick: BYU 24-21

No. 8 Auburn at No. 17 Texas A&M

12:30 p.m. on CBS

Both Texas A&M and Auburn are in hot pursuit of both Alabama and LSU in the SEC West which makes this game a must-win for both schools.

The news of this week’s “non-story” story involving Gus Malzahn and his future at Auburn with former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops as a possible replacement is nothing new. It seems like the Auburn brass is looking to fire Gus, A&M is a tough team to play on the road but I wouldn’t put it past Auburn to make this pretty dramatic heading into the late moments of the game.

Pick: Texas A&M 28-23

No. 7 Notre Dame at No. 3 Georgia

5 p.m. on CBS

Tell me if you’ve heard this before, “Notre Dame falls short in a big game”.

For the last decade, Notre Dame has fallen short of being that team that can consistently win big games. Home, on the road or at a neutral site the struggle for the Irish playing top-five opponents is astounding going back even further. Since 2005, Notre Dame is 1-10 against top-five opponents. Not exactly what you want to hear heading to No. 3 Georgia this Saturday, expect the Bulldogs to roll in this one.

Pick: Georgia 42-17