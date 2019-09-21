Reign FC lose to Sky Blue FC 1-0

Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe wipes sweat from her face before a free kick in the first half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Darian Jenkins (11) slide tackles in the first half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe takes the pitch for the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe moves across the pitch during the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe watches after passing the ball to a teammate during an attack in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Sky Blue’s Kailen Sheridan makes a save in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Allie Long goes up for a header on a corner kick in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Sky Blue’s Raquel Rodriguez (11) and Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu (25) go up for a header in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Sky Blue players celebrate a goal by Carli Lloyd in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Allie Long and Sky Blue’s Carli Lloyd fight for possession in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Reign FC’s Megan Rapinoe looks on before a corner kick in the second half. Reign FC played Sky Blue FC in a National Womens Soccer League match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
