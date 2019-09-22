Sports
Saints at Seahawks aftermath: What are the experts saying after the Saints 33-27 victory
The New Orleans Saints handed the Seattle Seahawks a somewhat stunning 33-20 result and the Seahawks their first loss of the 2019 season.
Given the fact that there was no Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater was making his first-ever meaningful start since he was a Minnesota Viking in 2016, the Saints were facing very large odds at CenturyLink.
A stunning result triggers stunning reactions around the league, even before the final whistle.
The Seahawks scored late in the game to make it 33-20 and everybody was stunned that Carroll did not go for two or even attempt an onside kick shortly after.
It’s been a while since the Saints have won a game without Drew Brees under center.
As for the Seahawks, despite Russell Wilson’s big day it was frustrating in the rain.
Follow this story as more analysis rolls in throughout the night.
