Reign FC defeats Utah Royals FC 2-1

Jodie Taylor celebrates her goal in the second half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Reign FC’s Stephanie Cox (33) goes up for a header in the second half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Reign FC’s Bethany Balcer (24) shoots a goal in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Players and coaches celebrate a shot by Bethany Balcer (24) in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
The Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Reign FC’s Beverly Yanez goes up for a header in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Megan Rapinoe holds up a Reign FC scarf as she’s honored with an award before the match. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Utah’s Lo Labonta and Reign FC’s Kristen McNabb slide for the ball in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Reign FC’s Ifeoma Onumonu (25) goes up for a header in the second half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
The Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Utah’s Vero Boquete shoots at goal in the second half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Utah’s Vero Boquete celebrates her goal in the second half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Lauren Barnes hugs Jodie Taylor after the match. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Bethany Balcer works against Mallory Weber in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Casey Murphy leaps for a save in the second half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
Utah’s Christen Press pushes the ball u the pitch in the first half. Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
The Reign FC played Utah Royals FC in a NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019.
