2019 Divisional Series TV Schedule: Where to watch and start times

Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano slaps his second home run of the day, a solo shot to left center in the third inning. The Minnesota Twins plays the Kansas City Royals in their final MLB home game of the regular season Sunday afternoon, September 22, 2019 at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. (Jeff Wheeler/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) TNS

Washington and Tampa Bay have punched their tickets to the postseason in dramatic and not-so dramatic fashion. We are now down to eight teams looking to win a World Series, some for the first time in a few years and others for the very first time.

Here is the following schedule of World Series games beginning with the Divisional Series all the way through the World Series ending on Oct. 31.

DIVISION SERIES (all times PDT)

NLDS on TBS

ALDS on FS1 or MLB Network

Thursday: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Game 1, 2:02 p.m. TBS

Thursday: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1, 5:37 p.m. TBS

Friday: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Game 1, 11:05 a.m. FS1

Friday: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Game 2, 1:37 p.m. TBS

Friday: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees Game 1, 4:07 p.m. MLB Network

Friday: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers Game 2, 6:37 p.m. TBS

Saturday: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, 2:07 p.m, Game 2 FS1

Saturday: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros Game 2, 9:07 p.m. FS1

Sunday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals Game 3, Time TBD TBS

Sunday, Oct. 6: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals Game 3, Time TBD TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays Game 3, Time TBD MLB Network

Monday, Oct. 7: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins Game 3 FS1

Monday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals G4 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals G4 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Houston Astros at Tampa Bay Rays G4 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins G4 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Dodgers G5 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 9: St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves G5 (if necessary), Time TBD TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros G5 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1

Thursday, Oct. 10: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees G5 (if necessary), Time TBD FS1