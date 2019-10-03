Sports
Seahawks-Rams aftermath: What’s being said after the Thursday Night Football showdown
What. A. Game.
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams put together one of the best games to be played in the early 2019 season. From Russell Wilson and Chris Carson to Tedrick Thompson, it was an amazing night for the Seahawks.
The 30-29 finish featured amazing plays, missed kicks, and a a possible preview to a playoff showdown. As for right now, Rams fans have to be beside themselves but I’m sure Seahawks fans aren’t too worried.
The Seahawks defense had been getting gashed but Tedrick Thompson came up with perhaps the biggest play of the game with his interception late in the 4th quarter.
An emotional Russell Wilson talks about Paul Allen’s presence at CenturyLink following Thursday’s epic.
