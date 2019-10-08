Sounders, Huskies, and The Who highlight a busy Seattle weekend

Fans hold up their scarves during the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the Minnesota United in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Got plans to be in Seattle on October 19?

Well good luck and start planning now.

The busy Seattle weekend will see three major events going on during Saturday Oct. 19.

In three different venues, the Washington Huskies, Seattle Sounders, and rock legends “The Who” will be in the area.

Starting at 12:30 and just six miles apart, the Seattle Sounders will be playing their first round MLS Playoff matchup vs. FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field. Going further north on I-5, at the same time the Washington Huskies will host the Oregon Ducks at Husky Stadium.

These dueling events present a struggle for those groups of fans that either have season tickets to both and/or those who wanted to have the chance to see both in one day.

In addition to the sports going on in Seattle, T-Mobile Park will also be the location of the Saturday night concert featuring The Who. While The Who are playing, the Seahawks grounds crew will be working to prepare for the matchup with the Ravens at 1 p.m. the next day.

Oct. 19 Schedule

Oregon at Washington: 12:30 p.m. Husky Stadium (ABC)

MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders 12:30 p.m. CenturyLink Field (FOX Network TBD)

The Who 7 p.m. T-Mobile Field

Oct. 20

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks 1:25 p.m. (FOX)