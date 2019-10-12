Sports
UW-Arizona aftermath: How did Huskies fans react to the late night affair vs. Arizona
With Oregon just a week away, the Washington Huskies were looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015 but a tricky trip to Arizona was up first.
An offense that was struggling coming into the game and struggled throughout the game came alive in the second half to take down the 4-1 Arizona squad 51-27
In a way, this game almost felt cathartic for Huskies fans as they needed to have something go their way before the Ducks come to town on Saturday and after the offense struggled to start the game, the second half turned into a dream and much more.
The FS1 broadcast was not really on point during the game so that was a topic of discussion during the game.
Has Chris Petersen found a new target in Puka Nacua? Twitter seems to think so.
Comments