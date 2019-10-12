UW-Arizona aftermath: How did Huskies fans react to the late night affair vs. Arizona

Washington running back Sean McGrew (25) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

With Oregon just a week away, the Washington Huskies were looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2015 but a tricky trip to Arizona was up first.

An offense that was struggling coming into the game and struggled throughout the game came alive in the second half to take down the 4-1 Arizona squad 51-27

Don't look now, but the Huskies have scored touchdowns — offensive touchdowns! — on three of their four possessions in the second half. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 13, 2019

In a way, this game almost felt cathartic for Huskies fans as they needed to have something go their way before the Ducks come to town on Saturday and after the offense struggled to start the game, the second half turned into a dream and much more.

Puka Nacua screaming with excitement after going beast mode following a 49-yard catch and run...



Turn Nacua loose. pic.twitter.com/QTLBLS7Hps — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 13, 2019

Playing to Win, that is how @UW_Football is built & equipped to play. Tremendous response from Bush Hamden, Jacob Eason & a Locker Room I will be very curious to hear who led at halftime. Oh and that Puca Nacua kid isn’t bad either.... — Brock Huard (@BrockHuard) October 13, 2019

If I’d told you at halftime that UW would score 50 points in this game ... — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) October 13, 2019

The FS1 broadcast was not really on point during the game so that was a topic of discussion during the game.

U-Dub does not have "a big one in Eugene," Tim. The game's in Seattle.



Man, go to sleep. — Medium Happy (@jdubs88) October 13, 2019

Has Chris Petersen found a new target in Puka Nacua? Twitter seems to think so.