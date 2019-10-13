Sports
Seahawks channel NSYNC in their touchdown celebration
Just before halftime vs. the Cleveland Browns, Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Jaron Brown for a 17-yard touchdown to close the gap vs. Cleveland 20-18.
`What happened next was straight out of TRL hosted by Carson Daly on MTV back in 2001.
Brown, along with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and David Moore turned into a four-man version of the iconic boy band NSYNC with their “Bye, Bye, Bye” celebration.
I bet Justin Timberlake and crew would be proud, and offer up a lot of pointers.
Comments