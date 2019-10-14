Report: Reign FC’s Vlatko Andonvski to be next head coach for U.S. Women’s Soccer

SHARE COPY LINK

The U.S. Soccer Federation has been on a search to find a replacement for U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Jill Ellis, who retired following the 2019 Women’s World Cup victory tour.

According to BBC Sport, U.S. Soccer is going to name Reign FC’s Vlatko Andonovski as its next head coach.

Andonovski’s success in the NWSL has been a consistent theme since the league’s inception in 2013. In seven seasons, Andonvski has won two NWSL titles with the now-defunct Kansas City franchise and has taken Reign FC to back-to-back NWSL playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Reign FC, which is in its first season playing home games at Cheney Stadium, is lead by FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe. It takes on the North Carolina Courage in the semifinals of the NWSL playoffs on Oct. 20.

If Andonovski is indeed the man to take charge of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, he will inherit an international dynasty.

Four-time Women’s World Cup Champions (1991, 1999, 2015, 2019)

Four-time Olympic gold medalists (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012)

Six-time CONCACAF Gold Cup Champions (1991, 1993, 1994, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2014, 2018)

Andonvski’s first appearances would more than likely occur in international friendlies vs. Sweden (Nov. 7) and Costa Rica (Nov. 10). The first major international competition will be the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.