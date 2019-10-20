Sports
2019 World Series Schedule: TV listings and game times for Astros vs. Nationals
We’re down to two.
The Washington Nationals out of the National League, and the Houston Astros of the American League. Great pitching from both teams with the Nationals rolling out Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, while Houston counters with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.
Each team has had dramatic moments during the postseason, Howie Kendrick’s extra innings grand slam vs. the Dodgers in the NLDS and then Jose Altuve’s epic blast to send the Astros to the World Series in the ALCS.
Here’s where you can find the TV listings and broadcast crew for the 2019 World Series.
FOX Broadcast Crew
Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
Color Analyst: John Smoltz
Reporters: Ken Rosenthal, Tom Verducci
(All Times PDT)
Oct. 22
Game 1: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees
5 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 23
Game 2: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees
5 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 25
Game 3: Houston/N.Y. Yankees at Washington
5 pm.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 26
Game 4: Houston/N.Y. Yankees at Washington
5 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 27
Game 5: Houston/N.Y. Yankees at Washington*
5 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 29
Game 6: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees*
5 p.m.
Fox
|Minute Maid Park
Oct. 30
Game 7: Washington at Houston/N.Y. Yankees*
5 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
*If Necessary
