Seahawks vs. Bucs game info: Where to watch, broadcast information, odds

On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks look to pick up their first win at home since October 3 as they host a struggling Tampa Bay Bucs squad just after 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay (2-5) at Seattle (6-2)

All-time series: Seattle leads 8-5 (Last Game: Tampa Bay over Seattle 14-5)

Where: CenturyLink Field

Projected Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy (54/42) 10 pct. chance of Rain

TV Info

TV: Fox TV

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Ronde Barber (Color Commentary), Sara Walsh (Sideline Reporter)

Radio Info

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 FM

Radio Broadcast Team: Stave Raible (Play-by-Play), Dave Wyman (Color Commentary), Jen Mueller and John Clayton (Sideline)

Betting Odds

The betting line for Sunday’s game has seen very to little movement, there was a consensus starting the week that pegged Seattle as the 6.5 favorites. While there has been slight movement from a few sports books, nothing has dropped as low as the Caesars/Harrah’s line that makes Seattle a 4.5 favorite. The total over/under for this game has been set at 53 total points. It is the highest number that a game featuring the Bucs or Seahawks has been all season.