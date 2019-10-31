Sports

Seahawks vs. Bucs game info: Where to watch, broadcast information, odds

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
On Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks look to pick up their first win at home since October 3 as they host a struggling Tampa Bay Bucs squad just after 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay (2-5) at Seattle (6-2)

All-time series: Seattle leads 8-5 (Last Game: Tampa Bay over Seattle 14-5)

Where: CenturyLink Field

Projected Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy (54/42) 10 pct. chance of Rain

TV Info

TV: Fox TV

Time: 1:05 p.m.

TV Broadcast Team: Kenny Albert (Play-by-Play), Ronde Barber (Color Commentary), Sara Walsh (Sideline Reporter)

Radio Info

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 FM

Radio Broadcast Team: Stave Raible (Play-by-Play), Dave Wyman (Color Commentary), Jen Mueller and John Clayton (Sideline)

Betting Odds

The betting line for Sunday’s game has seen very to little movement, there was a consensus starting the week that pegged Seattle as the 6.5 favorites. While there has been slight movement from a few sports books, nothing has dropped as low as the Caesars/Harrah’s line that makes Seattle a 4.5 favorite. The total over/under for this game has been set at 53 total points. It is the highest number that a game featuring the Bucs or Seahawks has been all season.

