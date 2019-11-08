Sports
How to watch, listen Seahawks vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football: Broadcast info, odds
A gigantic Monday Night Football showdown between the Seahawks and the 49ers looms, there will be a national audience tuning in to see Russ vs. Jimmy G.
Here’s how you can tune into the broadcast for Monday night.
Seattle at San Francisco TV/Radio info
TV: ESPN 5:15 p.m.
Broadcasters: Joe Tessitore (Play-by-Play), Booger McFarland (Color Commentary), Lisa Salters (Sideline)
Radio
Local Radio: 710 ESPN/97.3 KIRO FM
Broadcasters: Steve Raible (Play-By-Play), Dave Wyman (Color Commentary), John Clayton and Jen Mueller (Sideline)
National Radio: Westwood One
Kevin Harlan (Play-byPlay), Kurt Warner (Color Commentary) & Scott Kaplan (Sideline)
What’s Vegas saying?
The 49ers have been pegged as six-point favorites according to the odds-makers in Vegas and there hasn’t been much movement at all since the line first came out.
