Seahawks-49ers aftermath: What’s being said after NFC West clash on Monday night

First thing you may be asking yourself: Just how did the Seattle Seahawks win the game?

Down 10-0 and struggling to gain any footing, the Seahawks, led by Russell Wilson, scored 21 straight points as both Seattle and San Francisco traded big plays on defense and clutch kicking to send it to overtime. From there, a back-and-forth struggle that lasted 14:56 ended with a game-winning kick by Seattle’s Jason Myers that handed San Francisco its first loss of the season by a score of 27-24.

The aftermath is pretty close to what you expect if you saw any portion of the game. How did it happen?

There were 5 possessions in the 10 minutes of overtime.



How the hell were there 5 possessions and it took to the last one for someone to score? — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) November 12, 2019

Softy from KJR had a bold move in store if Seattle’s Myers made the game-winning kick. He did, and now Softy has a new name on Twitter.

If Meyers wins this game I’ll change my name to Farty McSalad. — Farty McSalad (@Softykjr) November 12, 2019

Russell and the defense carry Seattle

CBS Sports explains that the Seahawks needed their Super Bowl-winning QB and much-maligned defense to put up their biggest effort of the season so far.

“Wilson was his trademark self, eluding defender after defender to extend plays, manufacture two go-ahead scores and just look absurdly comfortable from start to finish, including at the end of OT with both the Niners and, occasionally, the refs against him. Defensively, Seattle was just as impressive, catching on to Kyle Shanahan’s play calls, limiting the ground game and thus forcing Garoppolo to lead a one-dimensional comeback attempt. Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed and the rest of the ‘Hawks D-line showed out on a night that was supposed to belong to the Niners’ front four, racking up lots of QB hits, forcing two Garoppolo fumbles and prompting more takeaways in the secondary.”

In the game’s aftermath, CBS Postgame Grades grades were featured at the Seahawks got a B+. Agree or disagree?