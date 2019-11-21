Seahawks vs. Eagles: TV and radio broadcast information, odds and series history

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

Seattle hits the road again this week, this time they’re going east to face off with the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that can go a long way that shapes the NFC playoff race. Here’s where you can see and listen to the Seahawks on Sunday morning.

Seattle Seahawks (8-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-5)

Game time: 10 a.m PT on Fox (TV), 710 ESPN/97.3 KIRO FM (Radio)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)

All-Time Series Record: Seattle leads (9-7)

Previous matchup: Seattle def. Philadelphia (24-10) (Dec. 3, 2017)

TV and Radio Information

TV Broadcast

Network: Fox

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-Play), Charles Davis (Analyst), Pam Oliver (Sideline)

Local Radio

Local Radio: 710 ESPN/97.3 KIRO FM

Broadcasters: Steve Raible (Play-By-Play), Dave Wyman (Color Commentary), John Clayton and Jen Mueller (Sideline)

National Radio

Sports USA Radio Network

Broadcasters: (TBD)

Line movements

Although the Seahawks have not lost a game on the road this season, they are 2.5-3 point underdogs on the road at Philly according to Vegas Insider.

Not really a surprise, teams going from west to east traditionally struggle but the Seahawks-Eagles bucks that trend. Since 2002, the Seahawks are 3-0 in their last three trips to Lincoln Financial Field.

Despite being the home favorite, Philadelphia has lost three games at home this season and two of their five wins have come against two teams with winning records (at Buffalo, at Green Bay).