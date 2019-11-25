Seahawks vs. Eagles aftermath: What’s being said after the morning showdown in Philadelphia

Seattle Seahawks’ Bradley McDougald (30) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a Philadelphia Eagles’ pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) AP

The Seahawks continue to roll through the NFC and remain the league’s road warriors as they defeated Philadelphia 17-9 and put pressure on the rest of the NFC. What’s being said after the Seahawks victory on Sunday?

Eagles reeling at the wideout spot, still.

If you think DK Metcalf had a bad day with a few drops, just ask the Eagles receivers who left the field without another touchdown in a game. The Philadelphia slant to Sunday’s action is a fascinating one.

“The last Eagles wideout to catch a touchdown pass was Alshon Jeffery on Oct. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. That 3-yard grab is the only touchdown from the group since Week 4.

With Jeffery and Nelson Agholor both sidelined with injuries on Sunday, the Eagles’ active receivers weren’t able to pick up the slack. Going into the game, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins, and recent practice squad call-up Greg Ward had combined for only 14 catches, 174 yards, and no touchdowns this season.”

Penny dominates on Sunday afternoon.

Rashad Penny had two fumbles in the game but that didn’t matter as he had a long back-breaking touchdown run to help seal the road victory. On one of Russell’s worst days it was Rashad’s best.

“This was an interesting game to evaluate for the Seahawks. Russell Wilson didn’t play well, missing an easy touchdown pass to Jacob Hollister in the second quarter. He was also plagued by a touchdown drop by Tyler Lockett on a deep ball in third quarter, but all the Seahawks really needed was one touchdown to beat a depleted Eagles offense. While Penny’s 58-yard touchdown run wasn’t the game-winner, it sealed the victory. The Eagles run defense held Chris Carson to just eight carries for 26 yards and a credited fumble, but Penny stepped up with a career-high in carries and his second-career 100-yard game. Without Penny’s touchdown run, Seattle was in danger of losing a game its defense dominated. Penny got the Seahawks the two-score lead they desperately needed against a horrific Eagles offense.”

No Clowney, no problem

ESPN’s Brady Henderson breaks down how it was the Seahawks defense that dominated in Philly and rang the Eagles bell without Jadevon Clowney.

“They have their defense to thank for this one. It got five takeaways and more than enough pressure on Carson Wentz, even though Jadeveon Clowney was inactive with a sore hip and Jarran Reed missed the second half with an ankle injury.”

Seahawks, Super Bowl contenders?

Ravens, Patriots, 49ers, Seahawks? Maybe it’s about time we start discussing just how deep Seattle can go in the playoffs. Super Bowl contender? USA Today’s Jarrett Bell thinks it’s time.

“Look at the Seattle Seahawks. They won again on Sunday, without a signature performance from Russell Wilson and without a single snap from Jadeveon Clowney. They squandered opportunities early that might have set the table for a blowout, flirting with potential disaster in a one-possession game.

They won ugly. But they won again.”