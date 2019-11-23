Graham-Kapowsin loses to Bothell 30-27

Bothell’s Jordyn Turner catches a pass during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson reacts after a long run during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Nate Thomas is tackled for a loss during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Christian Alexander celebrates a pass breakup during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Nasier Ford hits Bothell’s Andrew Sirmon for a sack during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Jonas Waugh rushes for a one-yard touchdown during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Sam Stewart intercepts a pass intended for Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson rushes for a long gain during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin players take the field for the game. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin players take the field for the game. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin players celebrate a fourth-down stop during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Christian Galvan is tackled during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Jonas Waugh (19) celebrates a touchdown run during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Andrew Sirmon scrambles during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Shabro Johnson rushes during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Andrew Sirmon avoids a tackle by Graham-Kapowsi’s Tino Hansen during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Evan Berry makes a catch during the first quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson throws a pass during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Charlie Shulkin (21) kicks a point-after-attempt during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Malaki Roberson runs for a long gain during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com
Bothell’s Charlie Shulkin (21) kicks a point-after-attempt during the second quarter. Graham-Kapowsin played Bothell in a football game at Art Crate Field in Spanaway, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Joshua.bessex@gmail.com