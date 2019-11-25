Sports

Bowling Season! Where are the Huskies and Cougars projected to play this holiday season.

For every FBS team, the magic number is six.

Six wins and you go to a bowl game. For both Washington and Washington State, they’ll enter the 2019 version of the Apple Cup bowl bound. The only question now is where will they play for this upcoming bowl season?

ESPN

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Sun Bowl vs. Virginia

Washington: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

Sporting News

Washington State: None

Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana

The Athletic

Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington: Alamo vs. Baylor

Stadium

Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana

Banner Society

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State

Washington: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa

College Football News

Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Hawaii

Washington: Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana

24/7 Sports

Washington State: Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois

Washington: Sun Bowl vs. Virginia

Profile Image of Andrew Hammond
Andrew Hammond
Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond, and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years, mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas, where I am from. I’m excited to be a part of the Pacific Northwest sports scene. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT
