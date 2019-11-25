Sports
Bowling Season! Where are the Huskies and Cougars projected to play this holiday season.
For every FBS team, the magic number is six.
Six wins and you go to a bowl game. For both Washington and Washington State, they’ll enter the 2019 version of the Apple Cup bowl bound. The only question now is where will they play for this upcoming bowl season?
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Sun Bowl vs. Virginia
Washington: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State, Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
Washington State: None
Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana
Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington: Alamo vs. Baylor
Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Boise State
Washington: Holiday Bowl vs. Iowa
Washington State: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Hawaii
Washington: Holiday Bowl vs. Michigan
Washington State: Sun Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington: Redbox Bowl vs. Indiana
Washington State: Redbox Bowl vs. Illinois
Washington: Sun Bowl vs. Virginia
