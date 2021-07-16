Sports
Live Q&A with Seattle Kraken reporter Lauren Kirschman. RSVP and ask questions here
Join The News Tribune’s veteran sports reporter Lauren Kirschman as she recaps Wednesday’s exciting 2021 NHL expansion draft that bolstered the Seattle Kraken’s roster and digs deeper into the league’s ongoing national draft.
Kirschman will be live, answering your questions at noon, Friday, July 23, right in the middle of the NHL draft process, as the league’s newest team starts to build.
She will be discussing the players and the team’s future, and all things hockey with Seattle Seahawks reporter — and hockey fan — Gregg Bell.
You can RSVP and ask your question here.
Watch live
What: Live Q&A on Seattle Kraken draft with Lauren Kirschman
When: Noon, Friday, July 23
Where: Catch the livestream on our four McClatchy sites: TheNewsTribune.com, TheOlympian.com, BellinghamHerald.com and TriCityHerald.com and on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Seattle Kraken reporter Lauren Kirschman
Special guest: Gregg Bell, Seahawks reporter
