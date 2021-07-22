5 players Seattle Kraken could take with No. 2 pick in NHL Entry Draft

The Expansion Draft is over. Now, it’s time for the Seattle Kraken to turn their attention to the future.

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft starts Friday, and the Kraken have the second overall pick in Round 1. With Michigan defenseman Owen Power considered the clear first pick, Seattle will have a decision to make at No. 2.

Here are five players the Kraken could take in the first round:

Matthew Beniers, C, University of Michigan

Beniers is the player most commonly projected to go to the Kraken with the No. 2 overall pick. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound center scored 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games during his first college season, which led first-time NHL Draft-eligible players. He was named to the Big Ten’s All-Rookie team.

Ranked sixth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting Services, Beniers has been considered one the top three players in the draft by other outlets. He was the youngest player for the United States at the IIHF World Championship in May and the United States’ gold-medal team at the World Junior Championships.

What they’re saying:

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: “Beniers … should become a fan favorite quickly in Seattle because of how hard he plays in all areas of the ice. He is an outstanding skater who is as relentless on the forecheck as he is on the backcheck.”

Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects: “The most complete forward in the 2021 NHL Draft, Beniers has been a monster with the Michigan Wolverines. He affects the game in so many ways from scoring at an impressive rate to turning play around in his own zone. Beniers is an incredibly intelligent and cerebral player who attacks the opponents at their weaknesses.”

Elite Prospects: “He’s a dynamic, high-pace transporter of the puck; one who accelerates with linear and nonlinear crossovers through a wide array of rush patterns and tempo changes to maneuver past opposing defenders. He never cheats. Beniers is always involved in his team’s defensive game, showing high-level details, defensive problem-solving ability, and switchability.”

Luke Hughes, D, USNTDP

While Beniers has easily been the most common player projected to Seattle with its first pick, Hughes (6-2, 184) has shown up in a few mock drafts. He finished with 15 points in 18 games for the United States National Team Development Program last season. He also had 34 points in 38 games for the national U-18 team. At 17, Hughes is one of the youngest players available in the draft.

What they’re saying:

Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: “Luke brings the same top-end skating ability that his older brothers Jack and Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, but in a bigger package.”

Sporting News: “His edgework and straight-line speed are both elite, making him a zone entry and exit machine. That skating ability, in combination with a 6-2, 184-pound frame, gives him one of the highest ceilings in the draft. Hughes has produced very well at all levels so far and can keep up with any forward in the class; however, it is up in the air whether he projects as a true offensive dynamo as he isn’t particularly dominant in his own zone.”

Simon Edvinsson, D, Sweden (Frolunda)

NHL Central Scouting Services ranks Edvinsson (6-4, 198) second among European skaters. He finished with four points in seven games as Sweden won gold at the U-18 World Championship. He also started the season with the Frolunda J20 team, tallying six points in 14 games.

What they’re saying:

Gordan Stubb, NHL Director of European Scouting: “I don’t know if there’s anyone close. I think this is a player who could be the next world star coming out of Sweden. He’s really, really good. Has the size and the speed and the hockey sense. He’s a leader, and I think he was probably the best 2021 NHL Draft-eligible prospect at the Under-18 World Championship.”

Ben Kerr, Last Word on Sports “It is rare to find a prospect who is both 6-foot-4 and has the skating ability that Edvinsson possesses. He has a long, smooth stride that allows him to cover a lot of ground very quickly. His legs are powerful and he accelerates quickly. Edvinsson also moves quickly when skating backwards. This allows him to take offensive chances and still get back defensively. His edgework and agility are also very good.”

Kent Johnson, C, University of Michigan

Johnson (6-1, 176) plays for the University of Michigan, along with Matt Beniers and projected No. 1 pick Owen Power. He was second on Michigan in scoring, averaging just more than a point a game. He finished last season with nine goals and 18 assists in 26 games. Johnson was also was second in the Big Ten and third in the country in rookie scoring.

What they’re saying:

Smaht Scouting: “Johnson is as creative as they come. Whether it’s passing and shooting between his legs, lacrosse moves, or anything else you’d find on a highlight reel, if you can dream it, he can probably do it. … More of a playmaker than a goal-scorer, Johnson’s passing stands out on almost every shift, whether he’s sending a spin pass to a teammate wide open in the slot or finding a lane between three defenders.”

Mike Morreale, NHL.com: ”He attacks holes, has great mobility on the blue line, can be a high-end two-way defender. He dictates play when he has the puck. He’s effective at both blue lines, advances the puck so well. his skating skills, that sense is what really stands out about him.”

William Eklund, LW, Sweden (Djurgarden)

A consensus top-10 pick, Eklund (5-10, 176) is one of the top available forwards in the draft. Eklund is considered the top European skater by NHL Central Scouting services. He was named Rookie of the Year in the SHL last season, finishing with 23 points in 40 games. He also scored 36 points in 31 games for Djurgardens’ J20 team in 2019-20.

What they’re saying

Gordan Stubb, NHL Director of European Scouting: “William Eklund is a complete player. … He has the skills, the attitude, and he just loves the game. … He’s just a great player. He plays regular with Djurgarden in SHL but had a tough season because he was hurt. He missed 2021 World Junior Championship because of COVID-19 and then had an appendectomy, but every time he came back he played well; he’s a real talent.”

Ben Kerr, Last World on Sports: “He is willing to work down low, supporting the defence against the cycle game. Eklund also does a good job of applying backpressure and helping the defence that way. His positioning is solid and he stays on the right side of the puck. Once a turnover is created, Eklund does a good job of moving the puck out of the defensive zone and starting the transition game.”