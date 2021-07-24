Live Updates: Seattle Kraken pick in Rounds 2-7 of NHL entry draft

7:55 a.m.

The Seattle Kraken selected University of Michigan center Matthew Beniers in Round 1 of the NHL entry draft on Friday. Today, the Kraken will make their selections in Rounds 2-7.

Here are the Kraken’s scheduled picks:

Round 1, No. 2 overall: Matthew Beniers, C (Michigan)

Matthew Beniers, C (Michigan) Round 2, No. 35 overall

Round 3, No. 67 overall

Round 4, No. 99 overall

Round 5, No. 131 overall

Round 6, No. 163 overall

Round 7, No. 195 overall