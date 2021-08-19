Want tickets to Seattle Kraken games? They’re going fast, but here’s where to look

There’s little doubt the Seattle Kraken will be the most in-demand ticket in the city this fall.

Two years ago — before the Kraken officially became the NHL’s 32nd franchise — 32,000 people put money down for a variety of full- and half-season tickets plans. Thousands more are on the waitlist.

But if you want to attend a game during Seattle’s inaugural season at Climate Pledge Arena this season, there are a few options available — and one of them will put you on track to eventually buy season tickets of your own. That’s the High Tide Waitlist, a program announced by the team in June.

For a $250 annual fee, fans can join a waitlist to potentially get season tickets in the future. The program also guarantees up to four tickets can be purchased of the upcoming 2021-22 season. The benefits renew yearly.

“Many legacy professional sports teams launch a paid waitlist program,” Bill Chapin, Kraken senior vice president of sales, said in a release. “Since our fans are so passionate and patient, we wanted to provide these special fans a guarantee to see a Kraken game during the inaugural season.

“We know there is incredible demand for tickets and we want to provide as many Kraken High Tide Waitlist fans as possible the chance to watch the Kraken in person.”

If you’re looking for another option, Ticketmaster Verified Resale is the official platform for Season Ticket Members to re-sell their tickets.

Currently, tickets are sold out for the preseason game against Edmonton in Everett. There are tickets available for the regular-season home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, but they start at $899 each. The most expensive tickets are priced at nearly $10,000.

The price drops for home games later in the season. For example, Ticketmaster prices for the Nov. 19 game against the Colorado Avalanche start at $200 each, while tickets to see the game against the Jets on Dec. 9 start at $130 each.

Interested in traveling? Ticketmaster options for the Oct. 12 season opener at Las Vegas start at $315 apiece, while tickets to see the Kraken at San Jose on Dec. 14 start at just $52.50 apiece.

If you’re determined to get into a game that’s sold out, there are tickets available on the unofficial market. But options won’t come cheap.

The lowest-priced tickets for the preseason game in Spokane against the Canucks on Sept. 26 are $751 each on GameTime.com. Other preseason games will be played in Everett and Kent — with tickets starting at $275 and $271, respectively.

Once the regular season begins, the prices shoot up even more. Tickets for the home opener against Vancouver start at $919 each, with the most expensive tickets going for $7,500 per seat.