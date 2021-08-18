Inslee’s new vaccine mandate raises temperature on WSU football coach Nick Rolovich

Nick Rolovich has thus far declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but as a result of a new state mandate, the Washington State football coach may be required to get one.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday afternoon that employees working in various educational roles – from early learning to higher education – must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 as a condition of employment. College contractors like coaches and athletic trainers are not exempt.

Exceptions are limited to “legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs,” according to a news release.

Otherwise, “individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal,” per the release.

“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington,” the WSU athletic department said in a statement. “Washington State Athletics, including staff, coaches and student-athletes, will continue to follow all campus, local, state, Pac-12 and NCAA guidelines related to health and safety surrounding COVID-19 and we will work to ensure the mandates in the Governor’s Proclamation are followed.”

Rolovich tweeted July 21 that he would not be appearing in person at the Pac-12’s media day because he had elected to not receive a vaccine. He said his reasoning “will remain private.”

The second-year Cougar coach’s decision made national news. And it was divisive – met with backlash from many who viewed it as selfish, and support from others who argued that it was a matter of personal choice.

Inslee responded to Rolovich’s decision less than a week later.

“Anybody in a leadership position in the state of Washington, I believe, has an obligation to lead and use their leadership position to save lives,” Inslee said, as reported by the Associated Press. “Governors, senators, football coaches – help lead. Lead the effort to defeat COVID.”

Rolovich has been wearing a mask and adhering to physical-distancing protocols during fall camp practices. He was asked Aug. 9 if a state mandate would encourage him to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We’re doing everyday testing, we’re following all the rules that are put in place,” he said. “I don’t know what exactly it’s going to say, but it’s something definitely to always consider.”

Inslee announced Aug. 9 that most state employees and healthcare workers would be required to receive a vaccine, but that mandate didn’t cover K-12 or higher education institutions.

According to a report from Jon Wilner of The Mercury News (San Jose), 80% of WSU’s football players have been vaccinated – the lowest vaccination rate among the 10 Pac-12 programs that have reported results.

At least seven Pac-12 teams have surpassed the mark of 90%, while two others are over 85%. Vaccination numbers for Arizona State and Cal were unavailable.

Rolovich is the only unvaccinated head football coach in the Pac-12.

It’s unclear how many Cougar coaches have received the vaccine. Multiple assistants wear masks daily at practices.

On the same day Rolovich announced his decision, WSU president Kirk Schulz wrote on the school’s website that “Washington State University expects all students, faculty, staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester.”