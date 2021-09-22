Seattle Kraken open inaugural training camp Thursday

The wait is almost over.

The Seattle Kraken will launch their inaugural training camp on Thursday at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood.

The team announced its 37-man training camp roster, and 23 of those players will make the NHL roster before the season opener at Vegas on Oct. 12. Each NHL club dresses 20 players for games, including 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

Fans can attend camp by joining “The Depths” — the Kraken’s official membership program. All training camp practices will be open to invited media, guests and ticketed fans. Parking and arrival information is available on the Iceplex website. All guests, ages 12 and over, will be required to provide proof of vaccination upon entry to training camp practices.

Seattle will open the preseason on Sept. 26 at Spokane Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Kraken will then play road games in Edmonton (Sept. 28) and Calgary (Sept. 29) before returning home to play Edmonton Oct. 1 at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena and Calgary on Oct. 2 at Kent’s accesso ShoWare Center. The final preseason game is at Vancouver on Oct. 5.

The schedule for Sept. 23-26 is currently available. A full training camp schedule will be release a later date.