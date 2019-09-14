Huskies rebound from loss, cruise to 52-20 victory over Hawaii

Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant (1) is airborne as he scores a touchdown during the first quarter. The University of Washington played University of Hawai’i in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Washington played angry in the first half.

The Huskies’ offense was unstoppable. The defense, relentless. On its first six drives, Hawaii didn’t score and managed just 105 yards on 30 plays. Meanwhile, UW scored a touchdown on its first three possessions and scored on six of its first eight, including five touchdowns. By halftime, Jacob Eason had thrown for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

It seemed like the Huskies were taking out last week’s loss to Cal on the Rainbow Warriors. The result? A 31-point lead at halftime. And while UW was never seriously challenged en route to a 52-20 victory at Husky Stadium, the second half was a different story.

After scoring a touchdown on its final possession of the first half, Hawaii’s offense woke up after the break. The Rainbow Warriors reached the end zone on its first two possessions of the third quarter — on 93 and 53 yard drives, respectively — to pull within 38-20.

Between the end of the first half and the beginning of the second, the Rainbow Warriors scored 20 unanswered points. But the Huskies finally responded at the start of the fourth quarter when Richard Newton scored from 1-yard out to push the lead back to 45-20.

On Hawaii’s next possession, Kyler Manu tipped a Cole McDonald pass that landed in the hands on freshman safety Cameron Williams. It was Williams’ first career interception and the third of the game for UW. That seemed to drain the Rainbow Warriors of any momentum. But just for good measure, Newton scored his third touchdown of the night on an 8-yard rush with 8:08 remaining.

Eason finished the game with 262 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-25 passing. Salvon Ahmed rushed for 83 yards while Hunter Bryant caught five passes for 115 yards.. Myles Bryant intercepted Hawaii quarterback Cole McDonald in the first quarter, marking the Huskies’ first interception of the season. He added another interception and a sack before the game was done.

UW will now go on the road to close out the non-conference portion of the schedule against BYU.