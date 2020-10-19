4 things we’ve learned from UW Huskies fall camp so far

It’s been 10 days since Washington opened fall camp, and the season opener against Cal on Nov. 7 is quickly approaching.

Except for 20 minutes each Friday, the Huskies’ practices have been closed to the media. That means fewer first-hand observations and more reliance on information provided by players and coaches. And while the quarterback competition is the main topic on everyone’s mind, updates on that front have been limited.

Still, we’ve learned other things during the first weeks of fall camp. Here are four of the biggest:

The freshman wide receivers are standing out.

It seems like everyone — from coaches to players, offense to defense — has taken notice of the freshman wide receivers. In particular, four-star recruits Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan have been brought up time and again as two players who have stood out.

“They’ve caught some impressive footballs in some big situations that we’ve put them in practice,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said Sunday. “I’m sure that’s why they caught the attention of some of the (veteran players). You always say that the tape doesn’t lie. So, when you put on the tape and those guys are making play after play after play, they’re going to show up and vets are going to talk about them.”

If the ongoing praise is any indication, one or both could be earning substantial time on the field this season.

Jacob Bandes is ready to take a step forward.

With Levi Onwuzurike gone — he declared for the 2020 NFL Draft — co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe has a younger group of defensive lineman than he anticipated. But even though the room is inexperienced, Malloe said he’s excited about its potential.

Asked which player seems primed to take a substantial step forward this season, Malloe answered with redshirt freshman Jacob Bandes. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, Bandes played in two games last year: The season opener against Eastern Washington and Las Vegas Bowl win over Boise State.

Malloe said Bandes was particularly strong in the Huskies’ second scrimmage on Saturday.

“Jacob had a huge step going forward actually (Saturday),” Malloe said. “You actually saw him build his confidence throughout the game. He had a really good game, which was against our ones. All the little things that he has done in the off-season I think are slowly starting to build confidence in what he can do, especially with people like Luke Wattenberg. I think (Luke’s) a really good (offensive) lineman and for him to be able to have some success, I think he built a lot of confidence yesterday.”

There is a lot of potential in the return game.

Special teams coordinator Bob Gregory said there was “a crew” of potential kick and punt returners, but he pointed to three contenders in particular: Redshirt sophomore defensive back Kyler Gordon, sophomore defensive back Trent McDuffie and Odunze.

Former wide receiver Aaron Fuller mostly handled punt returning duties the last two seasons. This group should give UW some more explosive options.

“I think we’ll be better as returners back there,” Gregory said. “Some really athletic kids.’’

Gordon’s athleticism is well-documented, and he was the Huskies’ special teams player of the year in 2019. Not only has Odunze been a standout in camp, but he also returned punts in high school. McDuffie started the last 11 games in 2019. An honorable mention Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Year, he established himself as one of the best young cornerbacks in the Pac-12 last season.

Asked Sunday what to expect from him as a returner, McDuffie said: “I’m just gonna say, you guys are going to have to see that one for yourselves during game day to see what I have in store for you guys.”

Laitu Latu could be ready for a big year.

Sophomore outside linebacker Laiatu Latu played in 12 of 13 games in 2019, only missing the game against Hawaii.

Latu flashed some intriguing potential as a freshman. He had a tackle for loss that resulted in a safety in the season opener against Eastern Washington and then recorded a half-sack — the first of his college career — in the loss to Cal in September.

Last year, former head coach Chris Petersen said this about Latu’s play: “He’s impressed us from day one. Just kind of his whole mentality, how he works, how he competes. He’s got a good vibe to him for a young guy.”

But for as much as Latu impressed as a freshman, defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski said he’s looked “night and day, in a good way” from where he was last season. And with the loss to Joe Tryon — he also declared for the 2020 NFL Draft — the Huskies need a player to step up in his absence.

“‘Joe Tryon’s progression and his improvement from being a freshman to a redshirt freshman, Laitu is further along,” Kwiatkowski said. “He’s practicing extremely well, making a lot of plays. I’m very impressed with him and expect big things out of him this year. It’s been impressive so far.”