UW Huskies’ Erik Stevenson granted eligibility waiver for 2020-21 season

Wichita State’s Erik Stevenson celebrates a three pointers against Memphis’ during the second half on Thursday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

The NCAA approved an eligibility waiver for former Timberline star Erik Stevenson on Thursday. He’ll

“Erik is a local guy who has a high-level work ethic and his impact on our program will be seen immediately,” said Huskies’ head coach Mike Hopkins.

Stevenson arrived at UW after two seasons at Wichita State. He was the Shockers’ second-leading scorer in 2019-20, averaging 11.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Stevenson started 21 of 31 games and led Wichita State with 47 steals. A two-time AAC Player of the Week, he also shot 30.4% from the 3-point line.

Stevenson owns Timberline’s career scoring mark (1,861 points), which is also a Thurston County record.

The Huskies are still waiting on the NCAA’s decision on Michigan sophomore transfer Cole Bajema.

This story will be updated.