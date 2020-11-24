University of Washington
See the UW Huskies’ Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule
The Pac-12 on Tuesday announced dates for men’s basketball conference games. Game times and TV designations being announced at a later time.
Washington will start with two early games against at Utah on Dec. 3 and home against Oregon on Dec. 12. With the cancellation of this week’s Husky Classic due to COVID-19 issues at opposing schools, the game against the Utes is currently set to be UW’s season opener, too.
The Huskies will get into the bulk of their conference schedule with home games against Arizona on Dec. 31 and Arizona State on Jan. 2.
UW currently has just three non-conference games schedule: home games against Seattle U and Montana on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13, respectively, and a game against Colorado in Las Vegas on Dec. 20. While the Buffaloes are a Pac-12 team, that match-up won’t count as a league game.
Here is a look at UW’s complete 2020-21 schedule as it currently stands. Home games are in bold.
Dec. 3: Washington at Utah
Dec. 9: Washington vs. Seattle U, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 12: Washington vs. Oregon
Dec. 16: Washington vs. Montana, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
Dec. 20: Washington vs. Colorado in Las Vegas
Dec. 31: Arizona at Washington
Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington
Jan. 7: Washington at Stanford
Jan. 9; Washington at California
Jan. 14: Washington at USC
Jan. 16: Washington at UCLA
Jan. 20: Colorado at Washington
Jan. 24: Utah at Washington
Jan. 27: Washington State at Washington
Feb. 4: Washington at Oregon State
Feb. 6: Washington at Oregon
Feb. 11: USC at Washington
Feb. 13: UCLA at Washington
Feb. 18: Stanford at Washington
Feb. 20: California at Washington
Feb. 25: Washington at Arizona State
Feb. 27: Washington at Arizona
March 6: Washington at Washington State
