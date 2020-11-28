Meet the 3 additions to the UW Huskies men’s basketball roster

The eligibility news trickled in a piece at a time.

Nate Pryor was already permitted to play for Washington this season. The point guard out of West Seattle High School spent the last two seasons at North Idaho College, a community college in Coeur d’Alene.

Erik Stevenson was given his waiver first. UW announced on Nov. 12 that Stevenson — a former standout at Timberline High School — had been granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA. Stevenson spent the last two seasons at Wichita State, where he was the Shockers’ second leading scorer last year.

Six days later, the final addition was granted an eligibility waiver. A former four-star recruit out of Lyndon Christian School, Cole Bajema transferred to UW after his freshman season at Michigan.

And that was that. A roster that lost five scholarship players — five-star recruits Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels were both taken in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft after their freshman seasons, Sam Timmins graduated and Bryan Penn-Johnson and Elijah Hardy transferred —was replenished. All three new players will be available when the Huskies open the season against No. 2 Baylor on Sunday.

UW didn’t add a single incoming freshman. Instead, head coach Mike Hopkins brought in the three transfers with local ties. While Hopkins acknowledges the importance of keeping — or, in this case , returning — top players in the Seattle area, he’s continually stressed that finding the right fit is the most important factor.

“Local is important,” Hopkins said during a phone interview in June. “Getting the right guys is more important. We feel like we’ve got just three great fits. It’s really exciting when the community already knows these guys and has watched them play and read stories about them. I know they are going to be great additions to what we’re building here.”

Nate Pryor — ‘He’s like a coach on the floor’

When point guard Quade Green was declared academically ineligible last season, the Huskies were left scrambling for a way to fill the void. Eventually, they found a new starter in Marcus Tsohonis — a freshman who was originally supposed to redshirt.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

UW not only has Green and Tsohonis back this season, but Pryor will add another experienced point guard to the mix. A former two-star point guard in the Class of 2017, Pryor originally committed to Seattle University when Cameron Dollar was the head coach. He switched to UW after Hopkins was hired in 2017 and Dollar joined his staff. Pryor was academically ineligible and spent a year at prep school before heading to North Idaho College.

Pryor remained focused on UW, listing himself as a commit on Twitter. He briefly announced he was de-committing in mid-March, but reaffirmed his commitment to Hopkins and the Huskies just a few days later.

Before Hopkins started to build his own relationship with Pryor, he listened to stories from Dollar and other local players and coaches — “I’d heard the legend of Nate,” Hopkins said, “and I’d never been around somebody that so many people said was so impressive.’

They told him about Pryor’s games against NBA first-round pick Michael Porter Jr., who starred at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle. Pryor, they said, gave that state title team everything it could handle in the 2017 Metro League semifinal. Pryor scored 24 points in that game. While undefeated Nathan Hale eventually won 72-59, West Seattle led by nine points in the first half.

“They talk about how he gave him the best shot with the least amount of talent,” Hopkins said, and how he just picked it apart and handled their pressure.”

In two seasons at North Idaho, Pryor averaged 18.0 points in 31.8 minutes per game. He averaged averaged 18.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in his senior season at West Seattle.

Now that Hopkins has gotten the opportunity to coach Pryor, he raves about his leadership and his ability to run a team. Without Green on the floor for half of last season, UW often lacked both of those qualities as they stumbled to a 15-17 overall record and 5-13 mark in the Pac-12.

“Boy, he’s like a coach on the floor,” Hopkins said. “He gets guys in the offense. … As a friend told me before, whenever you have Nate Pryor, you know you’ll be able to sit on the bench and breathe comfortably when he plays.”

Erik Stevenson — ‘He was always searching for more’

Stevenson has been on Hopkins’ radar since he was hired in 2017

The first time Hopkins watched him play, Stevenson’s competitive nature reminded him of former UW player and current assistant coach Will Conroy. Hopkins wanted Stevenson on his roster, but he’d entered the recruiting process late. Stevenson headed to Wichita State instead.

As a sophomore last season, Stevenson averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 37.7% from the field and 30.4% from the 3-point line.

“He brings an element of athleticism and shooting and playmaking,” Hopkins said, “and to see what he’s done at a school like Wichita State where he’s already proved he can play at the highest level and to be able to get him back. You’ve got a proven scorer, a proven playmaker.”

Stevenson was one of six scholarship players to transfer from Wichita State after last season. All five players who transferred to Division I schools received waivers as former head coach Gregg Marshall eventually stepped down due to accusations of misconduct.

“Coach (Gregg Marshall) and I didn’t have a great relationship,” Stevenson told The Wichita Eagle after he decided to transfer. “Obviously we didn’t mesh. That’s probably the biggest reason why I’m leaving. I’ve got to find a better relationship and a better situation.”

The competitiveness that originally drew Hopkins to Stevenson is the same quality that most impressed Timberline coach Allen Thomas. Stevenson, Thomas said during a phone interview this summer, couldn’t stand to lose. And not just games. He wanted to win every drill, every conditioning exercise, every scrimmage. He would be the first player to arrive at practice and the last to leave.

All of that work led to the defining moment of Stevenson’s high school career: The 43 points he dropped against Seattle Prep in the first round of the 2018 Class 3A state tournament.

“He came out, he missed the first couple jumpers,” Thomas said, “and then he was just on fire.”

Stevenson averaged 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a senior. The Olympian’s 2018 Area Player of the Year, he also set Timberline records for single-game (45), season (717) and career (1,861) scoring.

“His defense and hustle was something that really stood out for me from comparing him from high school to college,” Thomas said. “His willingness to get dirty and do all the little things — dive on the ground for a loose ball, take a charge, play defense, sacrifice his body for a loose ball.

“He was willing to do everything, you know what I mean? The offense was kind of up-and-down, but his intensity and his effort made him a fan favorite when he played at Wichita.”

Hopkins not only added an experienced player in Stevenson, but also a proven scorer and shooter. That will be key for the Huskies, who often struggled offensively last season — particularly beyond the arc.

Heading into his year, Hopkins adjusted his offensive philosophy. The Huskies’ will be more guard heavy with a focus on “positionless basketball” and running the floor. Stevenson, Hopkins said, is an ideal fit. Thomas agreed.

“I think he’s always admired coach Hopkins and his coaching style and how personable coach Hopkins is with players,” Thomas said. “He just likes that mentality of, we’re going to get out and run, we’re going to play together and we’re going to play hard. I think that’s a match made in heaven for both sides.”

Cole Bajema — ‘’He wasn’t one to shy away’

In high school, Bajema was known as the silent assassin.

He never said much, but he didn’t have to. His game spoke for him. The Associated Press Class 1A Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019 and an All-State first-team selection both seasons, Bajema set the school’s all-time scoring record (1,876 points). He also holds the two single-season scoring records as well as the all-time 3-point shooting percentage. As a senior, he averaged 24.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

“We’ve all been around high school kids that have had a ton of success where they’re difficult or their attitude is one of entitlement,” former Lynden Christian School head coach Roger DeBoer said during a phone interview this summer. “Cole was the polar opposite of that. He was a great player, but he cared so much about his teammates, their well being, getting them involved.

“He was awkwardly uncomfortable to speak about himself. He always wanted to talk about his teammates. He always wanted to praise the other guy. For him, you could never tell if he had six points or 36 points. His demeanor stayed the same. He was all about team and team success.”

Bajema, like Stevenson, was recruited by Hopkins coming out of high school. Even after Bajema chose Michigan, Hopkins kept tabs on him.

“I remember watching him for the first time and you’re seeing (a) 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 (player) handle the ball like a point guard, make plays off the bounce,” Hopkins said. “And if he got an open shot, it was money. His overall talent was just at a different level. And then you tie in his intelligence, his skill level and he’s just been a winner.”

DeBoer has trouble pinpointing standout moments from Bajema’s high school career. Those memories are more career-oriented, focused on how Bajema performed on the biggest stages.

“I remember us being pretty big underdogs in a number of games his sophomore year,” DeBoer said, “and how he just put the team on his shoulders and carried us all the way to state semifinals — a really, really young team that was expected to go nowhere, and he just kind of willed us on his back and every big shot and every big play seemed to come off of his hands. He continued to have that through his junior and senior year.”

This offseason, DeBoer said, Bajema focused on physical conditioning and putting on weight. Bajema was listed at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds at Michigan, and DeBoer said he was “almost like a baby deer” in high school. His progress is documented UW’s roster, where he’s listed 15 pounds heavier at 190.

“I think that him developing … athletically, defensively and learning what he can do defensively is going to be really big for him,” DeBoer said. “I think that will determine how much he is or is not on the court this year. Offensively, he’s a stud. He’s going to be able to score, and he can score on anyone, any place. I think as he develops defensively, he’ll become more and more valuable to the team.”