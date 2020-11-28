UW Huskies come back from 21-point deficit to beat Utah, stay undefeated

Washington quarterback Dylan Morris (9) celebrates with tight end Cade Otton, right, after Morris passed to Otton for a touchdown against Utah in the final minute of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. Washington won 24-21. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) AP

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie leaped for Jake Bentley’s pass, crashing to the turf near Washington’s sideline with the ball in his hands.

He was down; the play was over. But McDuffie shot back to his feet anyway. He sprinted toward the end zone, his defensive teammates trailing behind him. And then, with a 24-21 victory over Utah all-but secured, UW’s defense took a second to pose for a group picture in front of media cameras and a non-existent Husky Stadium crowd.

“That was the moment,” said senior defensive back Elijah Molden, “that all our hard work paid off for the day.”

The unsportsmanlike conduct flag came. Of course it did. But it was hard to blame the Huskies for the well-deserved celebration — one that didn’t seem possible in the first half. UW trailed 21-0 at the break. Everything that could go wrong did. Even redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris’ Hail Mary pass on the final play was intercepted.

But the Huskies refused to wilt. The defense held Utah scoreless in the second half, which allowed the offense to string together 24 straight points. And once UW had the momentum, the Huskies’ defense steadfastly refused to give it back. It didn’t an inch.

After finishing the first half with 127 total yards, the Huskies marched 72 yards in six plays on their first offensive possession to score on a 2-yard run from tailback Kamari Pleasant.

Utah took over, but Molden picked off Bentley and ran the ball back 24 yards to the Utah 27-yard line. UW moved into the red zone on an 16-yard pass from Morris to tight end Cade Otton, but then the offense stalled. The Huskies settled for a 26-yard field goal from Peyton Henry.

On the Utes’ next possession, the Huskies came up with a stop on 4th-and-1 from their 41-yard line. UW then pulled within 21-17 with 2:49 left in the third quarter on a 21-yard pass from Morris to Otton.

UW’s offense didn’t score again until the game-winning 16-yard touchdown pass from Morris to tight end Cade Otton with 36 seconds left.

But while the offense struggled to find its rhythm, the defense kept giving them chances. In between the final two scores, the Huskies’ defense forced a fumble and a recovered it, made a stop on 4th-and-1 and forced a Utah three-and-out.

The Huskies got the ball back after that, and Morris started the first game-winning drive of his young career. UW took over with 4:31 left on the clock and drove 88 yards in 12 plays. Morris completed 7-of-10 passes for 71 yards on the drive.

This story will be updated.