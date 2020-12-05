UW Huskies’ comeback falls short in 31-26 loss to Stanford

Stanford’s Brycen Tremayne makes a catch over Washington Huskies’ Keith Taylor in the third quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a PAC-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

Washington ran out of magic — and time.

Saturday’s 31-26 loss Stanford felt familiar, so familiar that it all seemed scripted. Like watching a movie when you already know the ending.

Even the deficit was the same. Down 21 points at halftime against Utah last week, the Huskies didn’t allow a point in the second half as they scored 24 straight. But the comeback fell short this time. The Huskies tripped right before the finish line. Instead of charging back from a 24-3 deficit, UW dropped its first game of the season.

For much of the second half, it seemed like the Huskies were going to do it again. They opened the third quarter with a touchdown, just like they did against Utah. A one-handed, highlight reel catch by receiver Ty Jones set up a 6-yard touchdown run from tailback Sean McGrew.

But then Stanford did something the Utes couldn’t: responded. The Cardinal drove 69 yards on seven plays. On 3rd-and-8, quarterback Davis Mills found Brycen Tremayne for a 33-yard reception that was reviewed and confirmed. Mills then hit tight end Scooter Harrington with a 3-yard touchdown pass.

UW kept trying to claw back. A 1-yard quarterback sneak from Dylan Morris cut the lead to 31-16 with 2:33 left in the third quarter, but the drive took more than 6 minutes and Stanford blocked the extra point.

The Huskies defense came up with a much-needed and rare third-down stop — Stanford converted 10-of-13 third downs — which gave the offense the ball at their 8-yard line. Morris guided UW down the field, competing a 25-yard pass to freshman receiver Rome Odunze and a 42-yard pass to tight end Cade Otton along the way. When McGrew sold on a 2-yard run, UW had pulled within 31-23 with 11:03 remaining.

And then the Huskies’ defense did it again. Cornerback Trent McDuffie forced a fumble and inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio scooped it up for a 39-yard return to the Stanford 10-yard line.

UW’s offense couldn’t take advantage. After a holding penalty wiped out a touchdown, another holding penalty pushed the Huskies back to the Stanford 29-yard line. They had to settle for a 45-yard field goal from Henry that cut Stanford’s lead to 31-26 with 7:54 left.

UW needed a stop. Instead, the Cardinal’s success on third down continued. They converted on 3rd-and-10. They converted on 3rd-and-11. When they didn’t convert on 3rd-and-4, they converted on 4th-and-1 to run out the clock.

The slow start didn’t com with an escape hatch this time, and the Huskies couldn’t overcome a first half where every Stanford possession ended with points. Now instead of heading to Oregon next Saturday defeated, UW will be scrambling to solve its first-half woes — and maybe play a game that doesn’t need so much magic.

This story will be updated.