Who’s returning, leaving the UW Huskies’ football roster?

Washington is turning its focus to 2021 after a shortened season that saw the Huskies play just four football games.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligibility is frozen for fall athletes. That means even seniors have a decision to make about whether or not to return for another year. Some UW players decided to do just that, while others made the choice to leave and pursue the NFL. A few also transferred from the program, including two quarterbacks.

We’re keeping track of everything you need to know right here.

Leaving

Elijah Molden, DB — Molden could have bowed out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL but decided to play one more season. He played 44 career games for the Huskies, starting 19. Molden finished with 153 tackles and five interceptions. He was a back-to-back All-Pac-12 first-team selection as a junior and a senior. In a farewell message, Molden said, in part: “After pouring out my heart and soul to the University of Washington, it is now time for me to look forward and prepare for the NFL draft. This represents a lifelong dream of mine, and I’m so thankful to be in a position to achieve it.”

Keith Taylor, DB — Taylor is also leaving UW for the NFL draft after a shortened senior season. He started all four games of the 2020 season and played 43 games in his career. Taylor recorded 91 tackles and 10 pass break-ups at UW. “I would like to thank Coach Lake for taking the time to build me into the player that I am today,” Taylor wrote on Twitter. “I appreciate you for pushing me and demanding the best version of me for every single day as well as preparing me for the next level.”

Jordan Chin, WR — Chin left UW as a graduate transfer and landed at Sacramento State. He played in 29 career games for the Huskies, recording five catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns. He caught one pass for 3 yards in four games this season.

Kevin Thomson, QB — Thomson arrived at UW as a graduate transfer and decided to leave the program to pursue a professional career after one season with the Huskies. He spent four seasons at Sacramento State, where he was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Jacob Sirmon, QB — Sirmon was one of two quarterbacks to transfer after the 2020 season. Sirmon is now headed to Central Michigan. The sophomore played in six career games for the Huskies, completing 3-of-4 passes for 28 yards.

Ethan Garbers, QB — A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, Garbers transferred to UCLA after one season at UW. He didn’t play during the 2020 season, but he won the Bob Jarvis Offensive Scout Squad MVP at the team’s postseason awards banquet.

Returning

Luke Wattenberg, OL — Wattenberg, who started all four games at center in 2020, announced in mid-December his plans to return next season. A redshirt senior, Warrtenberg has started 36 games at three positions during his UW career. “Not the way we wanted the season to end, but I’m grateful I was able to go to battle with this team,” Wattenberg wrote on Twitter. “I have some unfinished business here at UW. I’m excited to come back and play for the dawgs next year! #6thyear”

Jaxson Kirkland, OL — Kirkland’s return means UW will return its complete starting offensive line. Kirkland moved to left tackle this season and was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection. He has stated 29 career games, first at right guard. “Got some unfinished business with my brothers,” Kirkland tweeted. “Looking forward to getting back to work with my Dawgs. I’m coming back for another year Husky Nation!! #GoDawgs”

Cade Otton, TE — Otton’s decision to return was perhaps the most surprising. The Huskies’ junior tight end announced his decision a week ago. An All-Pac-12 first-team selection, Otton led UW in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (3) this season. “I’m declaring … That the Dawgs are coming for it ALL in 2021, and I can’t wait to be apart of it. GO DAWGS,” Otton wrote on Twitter.

Sean McGrew, RB — McGrew, a redshirt senior, announced in late December he would be back in 2021. He led UW in rushing yards (227), yards per carry (5.3) and rushing touchdowns (4) in 2020. He has recorded 854 rushing yards eight touchdowns in his UW career.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, OLB — Before this season, Tupuola-Fetui’s status wouldn’t have been a question. But after the redshirt sophomore burst onto the scene to record 7.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in four games, his return wasn’t a given. Just more than a week ago, the All-Pac-12 first team selection announced he would be back for at least another year. Tupuola-Fetui led the nation with 1.75 sacks and 0.75 forced fumbles per game.

Ryan Bowman, OLB — Redshirt senior Ryan Bowman will also be back. Bowman played in just two games in 2020, finishing with with six tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. In his four seasons with the Huskies, Bowman has totaled 102 tackles, 25.5 tackles-for-loss and 13 sacks while playing in 42 games.