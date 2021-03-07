Another UW Huskies wide receiver enters transfer portal

Washington Huskies wide receiver Puka Nacua (15) makes a catch during the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Joshua.bessex@gmail.com

Washington wide receiver Puka Nacua on Sunday became the third Huskies wide receiver to enter the transfer portal this off-season. Ty Jones (Fresno State) and Jordan Chin (Sacramento State) also left the program.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Nacua spent two seasons at UW and compiled 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns. Nacua appeared in three of four games in the shortened 2020 season, finishing with nine receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown. He played in seven games as a freshman in 2019, catching seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the transfer portal — an NCAA application to manage the transfer process — doesn’t guarantee players will transfer but it does allow other teams to make contact.

Nacua finished his career at Orem High School as the Utah state record-holder for career receptions (260), career receiving yards (5,226), career receiving touchdowns (58), single-season receptions (103), single-season receiving yards (2,336) and single-season receiving touchdowns (26). A former four-star recruit, Nacua was considered by 247Sports to be the No. 8 wide receiver and No. 48 prospect nationally in the Class of 2019.

Right now, UW will open the season against Montana on Sept. 4 with nine scholarship wide receivers on the roster. With the departure of Nacua and Jones, senior Terrell Bynum is the only returning starter. Also back: juniors Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne, sophomore Taj Davis, redshirt freshmen Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Sawyer Racanelli and Ja’Lynn Polk — an offseason transfer from Texas Tech — and incoming freshman Jabez Tinae.

Samson Nacua — Puka’s older brother and a wide receiver at Utah — also entered the transfer portal last month.