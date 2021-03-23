UW Huskies football 2021 offensive primer

After a 2020 season that was delayed and disrupted by COVID-19, Washington will return to the field on April 7 for the first of its organized spring football practices.

The Huskies played just four games last season, finishing 3-1. Due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing within the program, they had to bow out of the regular-season finale against Oregon, the Pac-12 championship game and a bowl game appearance.

UW is hoping for a normal schedule this season, including a full spring practice — it was canceled last season — and maybe even a limited number of fans in the stands for the spring game on May 1.

Until then, here’s a preview of the Huskies’ 2021 offensive roster.

Quarterback

Returning: Dylan Morris (R-So.)

New: Sam Huard (Fr.), Patrick O’Brien (R-Sr.)

UW returns Dylan Morris, who started all four games for the Huskies last season and was an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection. Morris proved to be a poised performer who thrived in crunch time, completing 67-of-110 passes for four touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Typically, Morris’ position as starter would seem safe. But the Huskies are bringing in five-star quarterback Sam Huard — and the Kennedy Catholic product and UW legacy is the most anticipated recruit in years. Huard, who passed for 4,172 yards, 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as a junior in 2019, plans to enroll early to join UW for spring practice.

Jacob Sirmon and Ethan Garbers transferred this offseason, and graduate transfer Kevin Thomson entered the NFL Draft, but UW added Colorado State graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien. O’Brien passed for 591 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games in 2020. He threw for 2,803 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 11 games in 2019.

Wide receiver

Returning: Terrell Bynum (R-Sr.), Rome Odunze (R-Fr.), Jalen McMillan (R-Fr.), Austin Osborne (R-Jr.), Sawyer Racanelli (R-Fr.), Marquis Spiker (R-Jr.)

New: Jabez Tinae (Fr.), Ja’Lynn Polk (So.)

Lost: Ty Jones (Sr.), Puka Nacua (Jr.), Jordan Chin (Sr.)

The Huskies lost two starters in senior Ty Jones and junior Puka Nacua. Jones transferred to Fresno State, where he will join former UW quarterback Jake Haener. Nacua, along with his brother, announced a transfer to BYU. Nacua led UW with nine catches for 151 yards and a touchdown last season. Senior Jordan Chin, who played sparingly, transferred to Sacramento State.

Terrell Bynum, who had eight catches for 130 yards, is the lone returning starter from last year. While UW lost three wide receivers to the transfer portal, it added one in Ja’Lynn Polk. Polk caught 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman at Texas Tech last season.

Look for redshirt freshman Rome Odunze to contribute heavily. Odunze played in all four games the 2020 season, starting the finale against Stanford due to the team’s COVID-19 issues. He led all receivers in that game with five catches for 69 yards. Jalen McMillan played in three games as a freshman and also started against Stanford. Both Odunze and McMillan were four-star recruits who should be ready to contribute more heavily in their second season.

There are question marks here but also plenty of talent that should allow second-year offensive coordinator John Donovan to open up the offense more than he did in his shortened debut season.

Running back

Returning: Sean McGrew (6-Sr.), Cam Davis (R-So.), Kamari Pleasant (6-Sr.), Richard Newton (R-Jr.), Jay’Veon Sunday (R-Fr.), Sam Adams II (R-Fr.),

New: Caleb Berry (Fr.)

The Huskies return their entire running back group from last season, and Sean McGrew’s decision to return for a sixth season was a big boost. McGrew, who started two games last season, led UW with 227 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries. UW ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in rushing offense last season with 176.25 yards per game.

Kamari Pleasant rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. McGrew and Pleasant each started two games in 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, McGrew finished with 110 total snaps to McGrew’s 86.

McGrew should be the favorite to continue as the starting running back this season, but the Huskies have always used a steady rotation. Both Cam Davis and Richard Newton saw the field last season.

Newton was a big part of UW’s offense in 2019, rushing for 498 yards and 10 touchdowns on 117 carries. It seemed like that trend would continue into last season, but that wasn’t the case. Instead, Newton’s usage was easily one of the year’s biggest questions. He got his final carry of the season against Arizona and and didn’t play in the Huskies’ final two games. Head coach Jimmy Lake never provided a clear answer as to why, offering vague responses about using players who were the most ready to take the field.

Davis might be the most intriguing player to watch after playing in all four games in 2020. He received high praise from teammates and coaches throughout fall camp, and he finished the season with 67 yards on 15 carries. He could be ready for a breakout season in 2021.

Tight end

Returning: Cade Otton (R-Sr.), Jack Westover (R-Jr.), Mark Redman (R-Fr.), Devin Culp (R-Jr.), Mason West (R-Fr.)

New: Caden Jumper (Fr.), Quentin Moore (R-So.)

Perhaps the best news for UW from the offseason was Cade Otton’s decision to return for another season. An All-Pac-12 first-team selection and a talented blocker, Otton was also UW’s top receiver in 2020 with 18 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns. His return will give the starting quarterback a reliable and dynamic target.

The Huskies also return No. 2 tight end Jack Westover, who often joined Otton on the field as a second tight end or in a fullback/H-back role. Mark Redman, who played in every game as a freshman, is also back. With more experience under his belt, he could give UW another strong receiving threat at the position.

Moore, a junior college transfer from Independence (Kansas) Community College was considered the No. 1 junior college tight end by 247Sports composite.

Offensive line

Returning: Jaxson Kirkland (R-Sr.), Ulumoo Ale (R-Jr.), Luke Wattenberg (6-Sr.), Henry Bainivalu (R-Sr.), Victor Curne (R-Jr.), Troy Fautanu (R-So.), Nate Kalepo (R-So.), Matteo Mele (R-Jr.), Julius Buelow (R-So.), Corey Luciano (R-Sr.), Roger Rosengarten (R-Fr.), Myles Murao (R-Fr.), Geirean Hatchett (R-Fr.), Samuel Peacock (R-Fr.), Gaard Memmelaar (R-Fr.)

New: Owen Prentice (Fr.), R.J. Wyrsch (Fr.)

If you’re thinking that looks like a long list of returning players, you’d be right. UW will return all 15 scholarship offensive linemen from last season. That means all five starters will be back after center Luke Wattenberg and left tackle Jaxson Kirkland both decided to return for another season of eligibility.

Neither experience nor depth will be an issue. After losing key players in Nick Harris and Trey Adams, the position group was a concern heading into 2020. But those worries turned out to be unfounded as the offensive line quickly emerged as a strength for the offense. Kirkland was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection, while Wattenberg and Curne earned honorable mention honors.

Troy Fautanu and Matteo Mele have proved reliable backup options. Last year’s freshman class was loaded with talent, impressing coaches throughout fall camp. But with every contributor returning, it will be difficult for most of them to see the field.