After roster shake-up, Terrell Bynum leads young group of UW Huskies wide receivers

Terrell Bynum said it was devastating, watching five of his fellow Washington wide receivers enter the transfer portal one at a time offseason.

By the time the Huskies started spring practice earlier this month, UW had just three wide receivers left who caught a pass last season: Bynum and redshirt freshmen Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan. The two biggest losses were Ty Jones and Puka Nacua, who both started last season. Three sparingly used receivers — Austin Osborne, Marquis Spiker and Jordan Chin — also left.

The Huskies did return two other scholarship players in sophomore Taj Davis and redshirt freshman Sawyer Racanelli. They also added four-star freshman Jabez Tinae and two transfers in sophomores Ja’Lynn Polk (Texas Tech) and Giles Jackson (Michigan), who just announced his destination last week.

“Those that have left, I wish them the best of luck,” said wide receivers coach Junior Adams. “I liked every one of those guys and I had a great relationship with those guys. It’s just like life — people come and go. I’m excited about the guys that we have in that room. It’s a really young group with some good talent in there. Obviously, we’re young and we’re still trying to build some consistency and learn how to practice.”

The additions are promising, and UW likely got a boost in athleticism even with the departures. But Bynum still feels the loss of the familiar faces, though he said he still keeps in touch with his former teammates and friends.

“It’s for sure different,” Bynum said after the Huskies’ first scrimmage lastweek. “Just a different environment. But those guys have a whole lot of energy so it’s still fun to be around them.”

Bynum is the lone senior and easily the most experienced wide receiver. He was UW’s third-leading receiver last season — behind tight end Cade Otton and Nacua — with eight receptions for 130 yards in three games.

“I feel like I have to take a big role, just teaching (the younger players) the little stuff — like defenses,” Bynum said. “They’re smart guys so they understand the offense, but just how to adjust the routes based off defenses and understanding coverages and blitzes and whatnot. But they’re picking it up fast. They’re young, but they’re smart.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Bynum played in all 13 games and started eight. He finished with 31 receptions for 368 yards and two touchdowns, becoming one of the Huskies’ most reliable receiving options down the stretch. He played in 10 games in 2018, but didn’t record a reception.

UW’s wide receivers showed flashes of potential in 2020, but struggled to find consistency in a four-game season that was shortened and disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Otton, a tight end, was the leading receiver and the only player to finish with more 200 receiving yards. He caught 18 passes — double the amount of Nacua, who had nine.

The wide receivers particularly had trouble connecting with quarterback Dylan Morris on deep threats. That comes down to execution, Bynum said, and it’s a top focus during preparation for the season.

“Last year we had some really dynamic players, but we still left a lot of plays on the field,” he said. “I still feel like we’re working for consistency, but I think we’re always taking the next step with Junior Adams always holding us accountable.’

While Bynum has his eyes set on a future in the NFL, his only focus right now is preparing himself — and the Huskies’ young receivers — for what he hopes will be a full slate of games in the fall.

“I’m trying not to look too far ahead,” Bynum said. “Trying to do what I can do every day to get better. If you start looking too far ahead, you start losing enjoyment of where you’re at.”