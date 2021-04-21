UW Huskies star linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui tears Achilles tendon, out 6-10 months

Washington outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui tore his Achilles tendon in a non-contact injury during practice last week, head coach Jimmy Lake announced on Wednesday.

Tupuola-Fetui will undergo surgery this week and the expected recovery time is 6-10 months. Lake didn’t not rule out a return during the 2021 season.

A 2020 third-team AP All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection, Tupuola-Fetui finished the four-game season — his first as a starter — with 13 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He led the country with 1.75 sacks per game.

Tupuola-Fetui replaced junior Laiatu Latu as a starter in 2020. Lake announced earlier in spring practice that Latu was forced to medically retire due to a neck injury.

