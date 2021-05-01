UW linebacker Bralen Trice caps impressive practice month with strong spring game

The first name that Jaxson Kirkland thought of was Bralen Trice.

Sitting in front of the media after Saturday’s spring game — the Purple team defeated Gold, 22-19 — Washington’s left tackle was asked which defensive player had impressed him the most during the Huskies’ 15 practices.

Kirkland hardly paused before naming Trice, a redshirt sophomore outside linebacker who opted out of a 2020 season that was impacted by COVID-19. Trice returned to the Huskies this spring and has made quite the impression. It seems like everyone — from players to defensive coordinator Bob Gregory to head coach Jimmy Lake — has mentioned Trice’s name during spring practice.

“I think he’s definitely put it together on the outside and he’s going to be a great player for us,” said Kirkland, a 2020 All-Pac-12 first team selection. “I know he was giving me fits sometimes for us to go against him. He’s a quick dude coming off the edge.”

The Huskies have been ravaged by injuries at outside linebacker, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Trice will be tabbed as a starter in the fall.

Laiatu Latu, who was supposed to start for UW in 2020, was forced to medically retire during the off-season due to a neck injury. His replacement Zion Tupuola-Fetui — a 2020 third-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 performer — ruptured his Achilles during spring practice. He underwent surgery and will miss six to 10 weeks.

While UW did return starter Ryan Bowman — a sixth-year senior — replacing Tupuola-Fetui’s production won’t be easy. He led the country in sacks per game (1.75) last season and finished with 7.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in four games.

But before his breakout season, Tupuola-Fetui wasn’t a well-known name among UW fans. After the spring game, Lake said Trice could be the next outside linebacker to take the leap from relative unknown to stardom. Trice had three tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack on Saturday.

“He’s one guy I went up to right after this spring game was over and just gave him a big hug,” Lake said. “I’m very proud of him. He’s come a long way. This could be one of the players that maybe (the media) knows about that Husky Nation doesn’t know about and then all of the sudden, first couple of games in the fall, you’re going to start hearing his name called out a lot.”

Lake said Trice’s ascension started with his offseason work in the weight room. As a freshman in 2019, Trice was listed as 6-foot-4 and 236 pounds. He was up for 240 pounds on last season’s roster. Heading into 2021, Trice is now listed at 255.

“(Trice) came back in here with just a completely different mindset,” Lake said. “He took a huge step in the weight room. That was the first thing. He had to get some weight on, some strength in his frame. He did that and now you can see him playing with just way more confidence, way more ferocity. It’s awesome to watch.”

The Huskies have other players in the ring vying to fill Tupuola-Fetui’s role, including 2020 five-star signee Sav’ell Smalls, redshirt freshman Cooper McDonald and senior Texas A&M transfer Jeremiah Martin. But none of them have received as much praise this spring as Trice.

“One guy that keeps jumping out — and I feel really glad and good for him — is Bralen Trice,” Gregory said last week. “Every practice he seems to make big plays and get better.”

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune university-of-washington Washington Huskies Spring Football Game May 01, 2021 4:01 PM