University of Washington
Huskies update nonconference football schedule, including rescheduling Michigan, moving up Michigan State series
During the next several seasons, Washington football will host Portland State, Michigan State, Boise State, Eastern Michigan, Colorado State and Michigan at Husky Statdium in Seattle.
The university announced eight updates and additions to its upcoming nonconference schedule — including rescheduling the canceled 2020 opener against Michigan and a series against Michigan State, and adding five more contests — Tuesday morning.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last season’s planned opener, the Huskies will still host the Wolverines, but now in 2028. Washington travels to Ann Arbor in September for the first meeting of the two programs since 2002.
The series against Michigan State originally planned for 2028 and 2031 will now be played in 2022, when the Spartans visit Seattle, and 2023, when the Huskies head to East Lansing.
Home games against Portland State, Boise State, Eastern Michigan and Colorado State have also been scheduled.
Here are the eight newly scheduled games, per the university’s release:
Sept. 10, 2022 — Portland State at Washington
Sept. 17, 2022 — Michigan State at Washington
Sept. 2, 2023 — Boise State at Washington
Sept. 16, 2023 — Washington at Michigan State
Sept. 7, 2024 — Eastern Michigan at Washington
Aug. 30, 2025 — Colorado State at Washington
Sept. 9, 2028 — Michigan at Washington
Sept. 8, 2029 — Boise State at Washington
Washington’s full future nonconference schedule is currently set as follows:
2021
Sept. 4 — Montana at Washington, 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 — Washington at Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 — Arkansas State at Washington, 1:15 p.m.
2022
Sept. 3 — Kent State at Washington
Sept. 10 — Portland State at Washington
Sept. 17 — Michigan State at Washington
2023
Sept. 2 — Boise State at Washington
Sept. 9 — Tulsa at Washington
Sept. 16 — Washington at Michigan State
2024
Aug. 31 — Weber State at Washington
Sept. 7 — Eastern Michigan at Washington
Sept. 14 — Ohio State at Washington
2025
Aug. 30 — Colorado State at Washington
Sept. 6 — UC Davis at Washington
Sept. 13 — Washington at Ohio State
2026
Sept. 5, 12 or 19 — Eastern Washington at Washington
2027
Sept. 4 — Fresno State at Washington
2028
Sept. 2 or 16 — Eastern Washington at Washington
Sept. 9 — Michigan at Washington
2029
Sept. 8 — Boise State at Washington
